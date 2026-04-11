Schoolboy rugby returns with major clashes
A busy weekend of schoolboy rugby features Affies hosting Paarl Gim and Jeppe meeting KES, alongside several other key clashes nationwide.
The schoolboy rugby action continues after the ever-entertaining Easter sports festivals last weekend, with big fixtures today.
According to The Citizen, Affies host Paarl Gim in the headline match-up.
Last year, Affies snatched a 16-16 draw away to Paarl Gim with a last-minute try and conversion. Paarl Gim will have revenge on their minds as they target both the match and the overall table.
Key clashes across the country
Meanwhile, Wynberg take on Rondebosch, Paarl Boys High face Oakdale, Stellenberg clash with Paul Roos, and Outeniqua host Boland Landbou in the other big clashes.
In Joburg, Jeppe take on KES in a significant local derby.
Upset potential remains
Other big schools have ostensibly easier fixtures. However, these could present as much opportunity for upsets as for climbing the table.
Selected fixtures
Western Cape
- Paarl Boys High vs Oakdale
- Wynberg vs Rondebosch
- Durbanville vs SACS
- Milnerton vs Parel Vallei
- Belville vs Brackenfell
- Strand vs Charlie Hofmeyr
- Stellenberg vs Paul Roos
- Outeniqua vs Boland Landbou
- Melkbosstrand vs DF Akademie
- Drostdy vs Hermanus
KZN
- Westville vs Northwood
- Glenwood vs Maritzburg College
Eastern Cape
- Stirling vs Queen’s
- Pearson vs Selborne
- Port Rex vs Graeme
- Daniel Pienaar vs Framesby
- Dale vs Grey High School
- Nico Malan vs Muir
- Brandwag (EP) vs Marlow
- Hudson Park vs Cambridge
Free State/Griquas
- Fichardtpark vs Jim Fouché
- Duineveld vs Diamantveld
- Sentraal vs Landboudal
- Kathu vs Upington
Noordvaal
- Zwartkop vs Marais Viljoen
- Wagpos vs Wesvalia
- Montana vs Klerksdorp
- Heidelberg VS vs Pietersburg
- Waterkloof vs Nelspruit
- Menlopark vs Oos-Moot
- EG Jansen vs HTS Middelburg
- Middelburg vs Ben Vorster
- Kempton Park vs Piet Retief
- Transvalia vs Eldoraigne
- Affies vs Paarl Gim
- Jeppe vs KES
- Parktown vs Pretoria Boys’ High
- Northcliff vs Springs
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