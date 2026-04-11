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Schoolboy rugby returns with major clashes

A busy weekend of schoolboy rugby features Affies hosting Paarl Gim and Jeppe meeting KES, alongside several other key clashes nationwide.

3 minutes ago
Nicholas Zaal 1 minute read
Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool in action against Michaelhouse for illustration purposes only. Photo: Charmaine Visser

The schoolboy rugby action continues after the ever-entertaining Easter sports festivals last weekend, with big fixtures today.

According to The Citizen, Affies host Paarl Gim in the headline match-up.

Last year, Affies snatched a 16-16 draw away to Paarl Gim with a last-minute try and conversion. Paarl Gim will have revenge on their minds as they target both the match and the overall table.

Key clashes across the country

Meanwhile, Wynberg take on Rondebosch, Paarl Boys High face Oakdale, Stellenberg clash with Paul Roos, and Outeniqua host Boland Landbou in the other big clashes.

In Joburg, Jeppe take on KES in a significant local derby.

Upset potential remains

Other big schools have ostensibly easier fixtures. However, these could present as much opportunity for upsets as for climbing the table.

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

  • Paarl Boys High vs Oakdale
  • Wynberg vs Rondebosch
  • Durbanville vs SACS
  • Milnerton vs Parel Vallei
  • Belville vs Brackenfell
  • Strand vs Charlie Hofmeyr
  • Stellenberg vs Paul Roos
  • Outeniqua vs Boland Landbou
  • Melkbosstrand vs DF Akademie
  • Drostdy vs Hermanus

KZN

  • Westville vs Northwood
  • Glenwood vs Maritzburg College

Eastern Cape

  • Stirling vs Queen’s
  • Pearson vs Selborne
  • Port Rex vs Graeme
  • Daniel Pienaar vs Framesby
  • Dale vs Grey High School
  • Nico Malan vs Muir
  • Brandwag (EP) vs Marlow
  • Hudson Park vs Cambridge

Free State/Griquas

  • Fichardtpark vs Jim Fouché
  • Duineveld vs Diamantveld
  • Sentraal vs Landboudal
  • Kathu vs Upington

Noordvaal

  • Zwartkop vs Marais Viljoen
  • Wagpos vs Wesvalia
  • Montana vs Klerksdorp
  • Heidelberg VS vs Pietersburg
  • Waterkloof vs Nelspruit
  • Menlopark vs Oos-Moot
  • EG Jansen vs HTS Middelburg
  • Middelburg vs Ben Vorster
  • Kempton Park vs Piet Retief
  • Transvalia vs Eldoraigne
  • Affies vs Paarl Gim
  • Jeppe vs KES
  • Parktown vs Pretoria Boys’ High
  • Northcliff vs Springs

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3 minutes ago
Nicholas Zaal 1 minute read

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Nicolas Zaal

After completing his honours in Journalism at the University of Johannesburg, Nicholas has worked in news media for more than a decade, covering a variety of beats and also working as news editor and sports editor at a number of award-winning local publications. His passion has always been in writing and in sharing impactful stories – whether to celebrate the achievements of local heroes or to uncloak the wrongdoings of some in authority who take advantage of the public. He has also received recognition for his sports photography, particularly through an award nomination at Caxton's national awards. He loves running and playing guitar.

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