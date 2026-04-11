Schoolboy rugby returns with major clashes

The schoolboy rugby action continues after the ever-entertaining Easter sports festivals last weekend, with big fixtures today.

According to The Citizen, Affies host Paarl Gim in the headline match-up.

Last year, Affies snatched a 16-16 draw away to Paarl Gim with a last-minute try and conversion. Paarl Gim will have revenge on their minds as they target both the match and the overall table.

Key clashes across the country

Meanwhile, Wynberg take on Rondebosch, Paarl Boys High face Oakdale, Stellenberg clash with Paul Roos, and Outeniqua host Boland Landbou in the other big clashes.

In Joburg, Jeppe take on KES in a significant local derby.

Upset potential remains

Other big schools have ostensibly easier fixtures. However, these could present as much opportunity for upsets as for climbing the table.

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

Paarl Boys High vs Oakdale

Wynberg vs Rondebosch

Durbanville vs SACS

Milnerton vs Parel Vallei

Belville vs Brackenfell

Strand vs Charlie Hofmeyr

Stellenberg vs Paul Roos

Outeniqua vs Boland Landbou

Melkbosstrand vs DF Akademie

Drostdy vs Hermanus

KZN

Westville vs Northwood

Glenwood vs Maritzburg College

Eastern Cape

Stirling vs Queen’s

Pearson vs Selborne

Port Rex vs Graeme

Daniel Pienaar vs Framesby

Dale vs Grey High School

Nico Malan vs Muir

Brandwag (EP) vs Marlow

Hudson Park vs Cambridge

Free State/Griquas

Fichardtpark vs Jim Fouché

Duineveld vs Diamantveld

Sentraal vs Landboudal

Kathu vs Upington

Noordvaal

Zwartkop vs Marais Viljoen

Wagpos vs Wesvalia

Montana vs Klerksdorp

Heidelberg VS vs Pietersburg

Waterkloof vs Nelspruit

Menlopark vs Oos-Moot

EG Jansen vs HTS Middelburg

Middelburg vs Ben Vorster

Kempton Park vs Piet Retief

Transvalia vs Eldoraigne

Affies vs Paarl Gim

Jeppe vs KES

Parktown vs Pretoria Boys’ High

Northcliff vs Springs

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