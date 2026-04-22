Gqeberha triathlete raises R138k for children’s home through Ironman challenge

A Gqeberha triathlete has raised nearly R140 000 for a children’s home in Ballito through his Ironman campaign.

The North Coast Courier reports that Calvin Zeelie competed in the gruelling long-distance triathlon in Nelson Mandela Bay in aid of Summerhill House on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, a law graduate from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and currently a chief officer aboard a superyacht, initially set out to raise R100 000 but surpassed his target weeks before race day, raising R138 020.

“The fundraising was a massive success and far exceeded my expectations,” says Zeelie.

Supporting vulnerable children

Summerhill House is a non-profit caring for vulnerable, orphaned and abandoned children in Etete, near Shakaskraal in KZN.

The funds will be directed towards the home’s education fund, which provides schooling, therapeutic support and specialised assistance for children with learning disabilities.

Calvin Zeelie powers through the course. Photo: Supplied

Strong performance on race day

Competing in just his fifth Ironman, Zeelie delivered a strong performance in a highly competitive field. He finished 17th in the men’s 30–34 age group in a time of 10:24:45, placing 152nd overall among international and local competitors. Only 34 South Africans finished inside the top 100 overall, with just one local athlete cracking the top 10.

Despite the elite field, Zeelie stood out off the course, achieving the highest fundraising total of all individual competitors and teams participating in the Ironman4Kids initiative.

“The race went perfectly. There were tough conditions, but it was a great day.”

Breaking down the race

Zeelie (1:04:43) opened with a two-lap 3.8km swim at Hobie Beach. This was followed by a demanding three-loop 180km cycle along Marine Drive through Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding areas, completed in 5:16:40.

He then completed a four-loop, flat 42.2km run along the beachfront promenade, including the Ironman beach bridge and the incline through Happy Valley, in 3:53:46.

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