Sedibeng squash star shines at national competition

Squash player Themba ‘Sine’ Dlamini’s hard work has paid off, after she returned home with a bronze medal.



According to reports by the Sedibeng Ster, Dlamini participated in the South Africa Girls Junior Squash Circuit U13 Nationals at Parkview Squash Courts in Johannesburg over the weekend.

Sedibeng Ster Sport ran the story about this young talented squash player representing Sedibeng in the nationals.

Dlamini never disappointed as she came back home with a medal hanging on her neck.

Themba ‘Sine’ Dlamini (right) has come home with a bronze medal from South Africa Girls Junior Squash Circuit U13 Nationals. Photo: Supplied

It was a proud moment for her and her father, Hero Dlamini, who is fully involved in her career as her mentor and coach.

This victory means Dlamini will be representing South Africa in the International Circuits with the date and country to be confirmed.

‘She worked very hard’

Speaking to Sedibeng Ster Sport after coming back from the nationals, Hero said that he is proud of what ‘Sine’ has achieved, finishing third in the competition.

He said this was one of the biggest competitions with ‘Sine’ competing against the best.

” I must say, she surprised me because she was competing against the best Squash players from different provinces. She was never intimidated by the big stage as she stood her ground,” he said.

“She was mentally and physically prepared for this tournament. She worked very hard prior to these nationals and she has been rewarded for her hard work,” added Dlamini.

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