Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Affies and Paarl Gim in blockbuster clash

Wynberg also take on Rondebosch, Paarl Boys High face Oakdale and Outeniqua host Boland Landbou.

The schoolboy rugby action continues after the ever-entertaining Easter sport festivals last weekend, with big fixtures this Saturday.

Last year’s winners, Affies, host number two school Paarl Gim in the headline match-up.

Last year, Affies snatched a 16-16 draw away to Paarl Gim with a last-minute try and conversion. Paarl Gim will have revenge on their minds, as they target both the match and the overall table.

Meanwhile, Wynberg take on Rondebosch, Paarl Boys High face Oakdale, Stellenberg clash with Paul Roos, and Outeniqua host Boland Landbou in the other big clashes.

In Joburg, Jeppe take on JES in a significant local derby.

Other big schools have ostensibly easier fixtures. However, these could present as much opportunity for upsets as for climbing the table.

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

Paarl Boys High v Oakdale

Wynberg v Rondebosch

Durbanville v SACS

Milnerton v Parel Vallei

Belville v Brackenfell

Strand v Charlie Hofmeyr

Stellenberg v Paul Roos

Outeniqua v Boland Landbou

Melkbossstrand v DF Akademie

Drostdy v Hermanus

KwaZulu-Natal

Westville v Northwood

Glenwood v Maritzburg College

Eastern Cape

Stirling v Queen’s

Pearson v Selborne

Port Rex v Graeme

Daniel Pienaar v Framesby

Dale v Grey High School

Nico Malan v Muir

Brandwag (EP) v Marlow

Hudson Park v Cambridge

Free State/Griquas

Fichardtpark v Jim Fouché

Duineveld v Diamantveld

Sentraal v Landboudal

Kathu v Upington

Noordvaal

Zwartkop v Marais Viljoen

Wagpos v Wesvalia

Montana v Klerksdorp

Heidelberg VS v Pietersburg

Waterkloof v Nelspruit

Menlopark v Oos-Moot

EG Jansen v HTS Middelburg

Middelburg v Ben Vorster

Kempton Park v Piet Retief

Transvalia v Eldoraigne

Affies v Paarl Gim

Jeppe v KES

Parktown v Pretoria BH

Northcliff v Springs