Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Affies and Paarl Gim in blockbuster clash

Wynberg also take on Rondebosch, Paarl Boys High face Oakdale and Outeniqua host Boland Landbou.
The schoolboy rugby action continues after the ever-entertaining Easter sport festivals last weekend, with big fixtures this Saturday.
Last year’s winners, Affies, host number two school Paarl Gim in the headline match-up.
Last year, Affies snatched a 16-16 draw away to Paarl Gim with a last-minute try and conversion. Paarl Gim will have revenge on their minds, as they target both the match and the overall table.
Meanwhile, Wynberg take on Rondebosch, Paarl Boys High face Oakdale, Stellenberg clash with Paul Roos, and Outeniqua host Boland Landbou in the other big clashes.
In Joburg, Jeppe take on JES in a significant local derby.
Other big schools have ostensibly easier fixtures. However, these could present as much opportunity for upsets as for climbing the table.
Selected fixtures
Western Cape
Paarl Boys High v Oakdale
Wynberg v Rondebosch
Durbanville v SACS
Milnerton v Parel Vallei
Belville v Brackenfell
Strand v Charlie Hofmeyr
Stellenberg v Paul Roos
Outeniqua v Boland Landbou
Melkbossstrand v DF Akademie
Drostdy v Hermanus
KwaZulu-Natal
Westville v Northwood
Glenwood v Maritzburg College
Eastern Cape
Stirling v Queen’s
Pearson v Selborne
Port Rex v Graeme
Daniel Pienaar v Framesby
Dale v Grey High School
Nico Malan v Muir
Brandwag (EP) v Marlow
Hudson Park v Cambridge
Free State/Griquas
Fichardtpark v Jim Fouché
Duineveld v Diamantveld
Sentraal v Landboudal
Kathu v Upington
Noordvaal
Zwartkop v Marais Viljoen
Wagpos v Wesvalia
Montana v Klerksdorp
Heidelberg VS v Pietersburg
Waterkloof v Nelspruit
Menlopark v Oos-Moot
EG Jansen v HTS Middelburg
Middelburg v Ben Vorster
Kempton Park v Piet Retief
Transvalia v Eldoraigne
Affies v Paarl Gim
Jeppe v KES
Parktown v Pretoria BH
Northcliff v Springs
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