Ospreys line up Chamberlain as Walsh replacement

A South African back could be set for a return to the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC), with Welsh outfit Ospreys reportedly lining him up as a key signing.

The move comes as the region prepares for the likely departure of fullback Jack Walsh, who is attracting strong interest from England and France ahead of next season.

With Walsh expected to move on, the Ospreys have turned their attention to Boeta Chamberlain, who’s versatility has made him an attractive prospect.

He’s currently plying his trade in England for the Newcastle Red Bulls who he joined ahead of the current season.

The former Junior Springbok has emerged as a leading candidate to fill the void thanks to his ability to slot in at both flyhalf and fullback.

Chamberlain has featured 13 times for Newcastle this season, continuing to build his reputation as a composed distributor with a tactical kicking game – traits that would suit the URC.

Before his move abroad, the 27-year-old represented both the Bulls and Sharks, and remains a familiar name in South African rugby circles.

He also has history against the Ospreys, having famously slotted three drop goals against them in 2021 as the Sharks secured their first URC victory.

With Walsh edging closer to an exit and France’s US Montauban reportedly leading the race, the Ospreys are moving quickly to secure a replacement.

The post Welsh giants chase SA playmaker appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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