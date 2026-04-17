Fourways rugby player set to tour Europe

Fourways rugby player Tyler Maclennan is taking a step toward his dream of playing professional rugby overseas, after being selected to tour France and Italy with The Rugby Travel Academy later this month, reports Fourways Review.

Maclennan started playing rugby at the age of 11, and has built a strong connection to the sport through representing both his club and school.



He said this experience has always filled him with pride. Now, he is preparing to test his skills on an international platform.



The tour, scheduled from April 27 to May 5, will see Maclennan compete against top academies and club teams across Europe.

The opportunity offers not only high-level competition but also valuable exposure in countries regarded as among the world’s rugby strongholds.

“This is an exciting chance to experience international rugby and challenge myself against top players. It’s also an important step in my journey to becoming a professional rugby player,” he said.

Maclennan added that he believes that the tour will play a key role in his development.

It will allow him to grow, both on and off the field, while gaining insight into the global rugby landscape. However, turning this opportunity into reality comes at a cost.

He is currently raising R70 000 to cover expenses, including flights, accommodation, training, and travel during the tour.

Maclennan is now turning to the community for support to make his dream come true. Any little contribution, no matter the size, will help him get closer to achieving his dream.

“Any support would mean the world to me. Even sharing my BackaBuddy campaign can make a big difference,” he said.

So far, he has raised R23 296 from the R70 000 target.

Maclennan said he remains focused on making the most of the experience, as well as representing his supporters with pride on the international stage, as he prepares to take on this exciting rugby challenge.

To help Maclennan visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/rugbytravelacademy-europe-tour-tyler-maclennan

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