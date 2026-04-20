Video: Blind Gauteng coach leads women’s soccer team to success

Being visually impaired does not limit coach Dumisane Ntombela (37) from using his coaching talent.

Ntombela from Vosloorus, during an exclusive interview with the Alberton Record recently, shared that he uses his imagination and sense of hearing to coach his women’s team, dubbed Silver Spears Ladies, which he established in 2010.

He mentioned that his Silver Spears Football Club, which was formed years ago, is currently struggling financially.

“Due to financial constraints, I had to close down all the men’s teams, and I am only left with a women’s team. I formally established Silver Spears Football Club in 1998, and at that time, it only comprised men’s teams,” said Ntombela.

Silver Spears Ladies FC along with their coach Dumisane Ntombela. Photo: Supplied

“The women’s team, which is the only team that survived from the club, is doing well, but we desperately need sponsorship. We are pleading with any Good Samaritans to lend a helping hand so that I can sustain this team of ladies,” he shared.

Ntombela said the ladies’ team desperately needs sponsorship to survive.

“As a team, we find it hard to raise transportation fees, money to pay match officials, and lunch money for players during match days, as we are affiliated with both the Vosloorus Local Football Association League and the SAFA Ekurhuleni Women’s Regional League,” he added.

“We also can’t afford to pay our sports facility usage fees, and we do not have the essential equipment for our training sessions,” Ntombela said.

He mentioned that he opted for coaching after his condition restricted him from being a soccer player.

“I loved playing soccer from a very young age, but I was hindered by my condition. My eyes were affected when I was only a year old, and a surgical procedure had to be performed to remove both my eyes. Ever since then, I have lost my eyesight,” he explained.

“Instead of feeling sorry for myself, I decided to use my coaching talent. I believe I am a good coach because my ladies’ team has been performing remarkably well in most of the tournaments and leagues I have competed in,” Ntombela expressed.

He said his women’s team has a strong track record.

“My ladies’ team won the SAFA Women’s Regional League, including the Maimane Alfred Phiri Games in Alexandra in 2015. Later on, it also won the play-offs of the SAFA Women’s Regional League to qualify for the SASOL Women’s League in the 2016 season,” added Ntombela.

“However, in 2023, my team continued to bag more trophies by winning the Youth Day Ladies Tournament in Tsakane, and in the same year, on August 9, it also dominated the Women’s Day Tournament in Nigel,” he said.

“In 2024, my team reigned supreme in the Ratanda Ladies Tournament, and last year in October, we scooped silverware in the Phoenix Elites SA Games at Boksburg Stadium,” Ntombela stated.

He added that his main goal is to lead his ladies’ team to play in the SAFA Women’s League.

“I believe anything is possible when a team has a good structure. My primary goal is to produce the best women’s team that originates from Vosloorus, one that will play in the professional women’s league,” said Ntombela.

Watch video here:

@albertonrecord Being visually impaired does not limit Coach Dumisane Ntombela (37) from using his coaching talent. Ntombela from Vosloorus, during an exclusive interview with the local newspaper recently, shared that he uses his imagination and sense of hearing to coach his women’s team, dubbed Silver Spears Ladies, which he established in 2010 Any Good Samaritans who are keen on sponsoring the Silver Spears Ladies team can contact Coach Dumisane Ntombela on 072 630 2813. Full story on albertonrecord.co.za ♬ original sound – Alberton Record

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