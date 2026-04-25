Sunshine Tour power-hitter finds sanctuary in Ballito

Having relocated to Ballito in April, Sunshine Tour standout Gerhard Pepler is embracing coastal life while continuing his pursuit of professional success. The 26-year-old spoke to the North Coast Courier about his journey, his record-breaking power, and the heavy emotional toll that weeks away from his family have had on him.

The move followed last September’s Sunshine Tour event at Umhlali Country Club, where his wife, Jouane, and two-year-old daughter, Mia, spent a week on holiday. The experience proved decisive, prompting the couple to officially relocate from a small farming town in Limpopo to the North Coast.

Raised in the interior, Pepler made an immediate impact after turning professional. He caused a significant upset during his rookie season, charging from four shots behind to win the Gary and Vivienne Player Challenge at White River Country Club in 2023.

Pepler is officially the longest hitter on the Sunshine Tour. His explosive power was highlighted at last year’s Wild Coast Sun tournament, where he launched a staggering 439m (480-yard) drive. His length off the tee is so extreme that few driving ranges can contain him, often forcing him to practise with an eight-iron and rely heavily on simulator training.

“When I started playing professionally, I realised that hitting long drives isn’t the main thing, so I began focusing on accuracy,” said Pepler. “My main focus now is consistency, improving my all-round game and trying to win.”

Life on tour, however, brings challenges beyond the fairways. Constant travel and extended time away from home can take a significant toll on mental health.

“I was a happy-go-lucky golfer, but being away from your family impacts a lot of players negatively,” Pepler admitted. “It gets to you when you’re travelling for three or four weeks in a row, especially when you play badly. If I had a bad round, I couldn’t sleep and there was nobody to talk to. It’s lonely. You begin thinking, ‘Why am I here? What’s the point? I want to be at home.’”

Financial pressure adds to the strain. With only the top 50 to 60 players earning prize money at each of the minimum 27 annual tournaments, costs such as travel, accommodation and caddie fees—before tax—can exceed R600 000 a year.

The stress reached a breaking point last year, triggering severe physical symptoms.

“I lost the vision in my left eye. I got a migraine and my left arm went numb; the doctor said they were stroke-like symptoms,” he said.

Pepler credits his wife’s unwavering support for his continued resilience and success on the circuit.

“My wife pushes me to succeed. When I told her travelling was not fun and I wanted to stay home, she convinced me to keep going. She studied forensic psychology and knows how to deal with me.”