Schools wrap: Grey High win festival thriller

Grey High came from behind to beat Michaelhouse in Gqeberha on Saturday, while there were notable wins for Oakdale, Jeppe and Paarl Gim in Kimberley.

On the opening day of the Grey High School Festival, the hosts produced a strong second-half display to secure a 28-19 win against Michaelhouse on the Kolisi Field.

Michaelhouse made the early running, with hooker Max Oliva opening the scoring. Further tries from wing Laird Hamilton-Brown and flyhalf Jack Carmody, along with two conversions from fullback Alex Jankowitz, gave the KwaZulu-Natal side a 19-15 half-time lead.

The second half belonged to Grey High. The hosts scored 13 unanswered points, with captain and centre Ciaran Killian scoring the try of the match to give the hosts the lead for the first time. After withstanding a sustained Michaelhouse attack, Grey sealed victory with a late penalty goal.

In other results, SACS scored four tries to beat Selborne College 34-26, centre Andrea Mynhardt grabbed a brace as Rondebosch beat Glenwood 42-22, HTS Drostdy thrashed St Stithians 74-0 and Graeme College edged Kearsney 35-33.

At the Wildeklawer Tournament in Kimberley, day two delivered another competitive round of fixtures.

Oakdale claimed a convincing 40-24 victory against Westville, Jeppe defeated Boland Landbou 31-26 and Paarl Boys’ High held off Northwood 21-18.

Paarl Gim hammered Helpmekaar 45-10, Affies defeated Outeniqua 55-26, and Stellenberg continued their strong start to the season with a 24-19 win against Maritzburg College.

Grey High School Festival (Day 1)



Kingswood 22 St Charles 19

Graeme 35 Kearsney 33

Parel Vallei 50 Framesby 14

SACS 34 Selborne 26

Glenwood 22 Rondebosch 42

Grey High 28 Michaelhouse 19

Daniel Pienaar 34 Hudson Park 34

St Stithians 0 Drostdy 74

Dale 32 Pearson 15

Muir 34 Mali XV 42

Wildeklawer Tournament (Day 2)



Waterkloof 22 Durbanville 21

Monument 41 DHS 27

Maritzburg College 19 Stellenberg 24

Westville 24 Oakdale 40

Jeppe 31 Boland Landbou 26

Paarl Boys’ 21 Northwood 18

Affies 55 Outeniqua 26

Grey College 34 Noordheuwel 12

Paarl Gim 45 Helpmekaar 10

Fairtree Sportsfees (Day 1)



Affies Invitational XV 37 Dr Malan 20

Menlopark Invitational XV 36 Overvaal 27

Randburg 14 Ligbron 33

Marais Viljoen 23 Merensky 22

Ben Vorster 56 Dinamaka 17

Fichardtpark 12 Pietersburg 47

Witteburg 55 Goudveld 0

Duineveld 39 Sentrall 45

Trio 17 Welkom Gim 24

Zwartkop 18 Klerksdorp 12

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