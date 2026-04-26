South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi stable after IPL injury

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is stable after being rushed to hospital during Delhi Capitals’ IPL match against Punjab Kings in Delhi yesterday (25 April).

Ngidi was taken from the Arun Jaitley Stadium by ambulance after hitting his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch, reports The Witness.

According to the IPL, Ngidi complained of a headache and neck pain after the incident.

“He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain,” the IPL said on X.

“Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital.”

🚨 Serious moment on the field.



A major head injury scare as Lungi Ngidi went down badly while attempting a catch. Seeing an ambulance rush onto the ground says everything



hopefully he will be fine..Wishing him a safe recovery 🙏💔#IPL2026 #PBKSvDC

pic.twitter.com/YByb4ViSGl pic.twitter.com/tfigJ2sLzN — Amjad 🏏 🇵🇰 (@Amjadcricz) April 25, 2026

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Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor to ensure the ambulance could reach BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital quickly despite peak traffic.

Police officials said the ambulance reached the hospital in 11 minutes after traffic personnel cleared the route from the stadium.