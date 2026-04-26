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South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi stable after IPL injury

Ngidi was injured after hitting his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch.

April 26, 2026
The Witness 1 minute read
Lungi Ngidi being treated on the field. Image: IPL/X

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is stable after being rushed to hospital during Delhi Capitals’ IPL match against Punjab Kings in Delhi yesterday (25 April).

Ngidi was taken from the Arun Jaitley Stadium by ambulance after hitting his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch, reports The Witness.

According to the IPL, Ngidi complained of a headache and neck pain after the incident.

“He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain,” the IPL said on X.

“Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital.”

ALSO READ | Ngidi’s parents ‘could not be prouder’

Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor to ensure the ambulance could reach BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital quickly despite peak traffic.

Police officials said the ambulance reached the hospital in 11 minutes after traffic personnel cleared the route from the stadium.

April 26, 2026
The Witness 1 minute read

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The Witness

This article was written by the editorial team at The Witness.

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