Coach warns Cheetahs: Jobs on the line in Currie Cup qualification battle

Frans Steyn has delivered a stark warning to his struggling Cheetahs squad, admitting ‘jobs are on the line’ as the Bloemfontein side battle to avoid a humiliating failure to qualify for the Currie Cup.

Just days after reports emerged linking the Cheetahs with a possible future return to the Vodacom URC, the proud Free State outfit find themselves locked in a desperate fight to reach South Africa’s premier domestic competition.

The Cheetahs are currently fifth on the SA Cup standings, with only the top four teams advancing to the Currie Cup.

MORE: Cheetahs season hangs in the balance

Steyn did not mince his words about the severity of the situation facing the franchise.

“It’s actually quite simple: If we don’t win these next two matches, none of us will probably still have jobs. That’s the reality of it. We put ourselves in this position. If you don’t qualify for the Currie Cup, you receive less money from SA Rugby,” he said.

Their shock 43-36 defeat to the Valke at the weekend sent alarm bells ringing in Bloemfontein and exposed the very real danger of the former champions missing out altogether.

Defending Currie Cup champions Griquas sit comfortably at the top of the standings, while the Pumas occupy second place.

One of the biggest surprises of the competition has been the rise of SWD Eagles under former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer, with Boland currently edging the Cheetahs on a tiebreaker for the crucial fourth qualification spot.

De Klerk signing adds further pressure

The situation has become even more uncomfortable given the recent signing of double World Cup-winning scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who is set to join the Cheetahs from Japan on a two-year deal.

Instead of returning to compete at the highest domestic level, De Klerk could now find himself playing in the lower tier of South African rugby if the Cheetahs fail to qualify.

FRANS: Cheetahs must ‘fix things’ after shock Valke loss

Steyn also questioned whether the South African Rugby Union fully understands the importance of the Currie Cup and the qualification battle for smaller unions.

“I don’t think SA Rugby realises how massive this competition is. For all of us, this competition means more than what the United Rugby Championship means to the bigger unions. Their doors stay open, things keep rolling. For us, this is a huge competition and we let ourselves down this past weekend,” he said.

Two matches to decide the season

The Cheetahs face Border in East London this weekend before a potentially season-defining clash against Griquas in Bloemfontein the following week.

Both matches have effectively become knockout fixtures for a franchise suddenly staring down one of the darkest moments in its history.

The post Frans: Jobs are at risk appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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