Bafana Bafana fans could win all-expenses-paid world cup trip

South African soccer fans now have a chance of a lifetime as the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) launches the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition.

Bloemfontein Courant reports the initiative will see 20 passionate supporters win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in either the US or Mexico, where they will cheer on Bafana Bafana during the group stages. The competition aims to celebrate the country’s deep soccer culture while bringing ordinary fans closer to the global stage.

“The initiative forms part of DSAC’s broader commitment to uniting the nation through sport, promoting national pride, and showcasing the energy and spirit of Mzansi on the global stage,” the department said, adding that fans from all 16 PSL clubs, as well as wildcard entries, will have a fair opportunity to participate and represent South Africa.

How to enter

Members of the public are required to visit the official DSAC website, where they can access the submission link and competition details. Entries opened yesterday at 08:00 and close at 17:00 tomorrow. Winners will be announced on Tuesday.

“Winners will receive a fully sponsored travel package, including international flights, accommodation, match tickets, and ground transport,” the department said.

Participants are required to upload a 30-second video demonstrating their passion for soccer, their club loyalty, and why they deserve to represent South Africa at the world cup.

Entries can be submitted here.

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