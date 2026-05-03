Stadium in KZN remains in ruins despite soccer academy promises

THE once iconic Cyril Geoghegan Cycling Stadium (Velodrome) has been out of commission for several years now, following what was promised as a new development of a state-of-the-art soccer academy, reports Berea Mail.

This promise, by the City of eThekwini, saw the evacuation of, among others, the Savages Athletics Club (SAC) in 2015.



The current state of dereliction of the 330m long track can be seen, with no evidence of redevelopment. Instead, the stadium infrastructure is falling or vandalised, and there was evident use of the facility as a truck depot.

Dave Williams, committee member of the SAC and retired municipality sports administrator, recalled the good old days when the club was housed in the stadium premises.

Dave Williams, Savages Athletics Club committee member. Photo: Wendy Sithole

They had to vacate in a space of weeks, against the tenancy agreement of three months’ notice.

“We were approached by a representative of the City’s Real Estate department, and the soccer academy who made recommendations to the club committee, with an offer to cover the expenses of the immediate vacation notice. But what was made clear was that we had to move as soon as possible. We understood that the contractors were eager to start working,” Williams said.

“There were not many details about the new soccer academy, it was all theoretical”, he added.



This led to the club’s relocation to the Morningside Sports Club premises, and the promised compensation for early evacuation did not materialise.



It is understood that the lease for the new tenants was assumed in 2018; no work has hit the ground to this day.

Future of cycling rests in Durban

Talking to some committee members about moving back, Williams said the stadium was convenient as it was in the sports precinct; however, looking at the state the facility is in, there is skepticism.

“What can we go back to? The state of disrepair outweighs the desire to return. During our tenancy, the stadium was maintained and held up standards. It’s sad to see what it has come to,” he said.

He admits that their options remain open, provided the stadium would at some point be refurbished, and provide necessary comfort.



The eThekwini Municipality has not yet responded to a query regarding the plans for the stadium, and the use of the stadium as a truck depot.

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