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‘Lythening-fast’ athlete powers SA to World Relays silver

Lythe Pillay produced a record-breaking relay split as South Africa’s men claimed 4x400m silver at the World Athletics Relays in Botswana.

10 hours ago
Lebohang Pita 2 minutes read
Zakithi Nene, Mthi Mthimkhulu, Lythe Pillay and Leendert Koekemoer. Photo: Charmaine Botes Visser Images

In-form 400m national champion Lythe Pillay delivered a blistering performance to help South Africa’s men’s 4x400m team claim silver at the World Athletics Relays in Botswana yesterday.

Benoni City Times reports that fresh off a scorching 300m personal best at the SuperSport Simbine Classic just five days earlier, the Brentwood Park resident produced a sensational 42.66-second split on the second leg, the fastest ever recorded in 4x400m relay history.

Though it marked a step down from their gold medal at last year’s championships in Guangzhou, Pillay and his teammates showed grit and class, clocking a new national record of 2:55.07 to secure second place behind the hosts.

Tactical reshuffle pays off

Having competed in the mixed 4x400m relay on Saturday, Pillay initially sat out the men’s heats but was drafted into the final in place of world U20 400m champion Udeme Okon, a tactical switch that paid off handsomely.

South Africa reshuffled their line-up for the final, with Mthi Mthimkhulu moving to the opening leg and Pillay slotted into second.

Mthimkhulu handed over in second place behind Botswana’s Lee Eppie, who gave the hosts an early edge with a sharp 44.26 leg before passing the baton to Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo.

Tebogo surged down the back straight, but a composed and powerful Pillay reeled him in, edging the Olympic star’s 43.50 split with a stunning 42.66 to swing momentum South Africa’s way.

Championship finish

Pillay handed over in the lead to teenager Leendert Koekemoer, but Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori responded strongly to reclaim the advantage heading into the final leg.

The anchor leg delivered a dramatic finish as world 400m champion Collen Kebinatshipi drew level with South Africa’s Zakithi Nene and Australia’s Aidan Murphy with 200m to go. The trio ran stride-for-stride before Kebinatshipi kicked clear in the home straight to seal victory.

Botswana stormed to gold in a championship record 2:54.47, with South Africa taking silver and Australia completing the podium in 2:55.70.

Akani Simbine helps SA to an African record in the 4x100m. Photo: Charmaine Botes Visser Images

Other relay results

Earlier, South Africa’s men’s 4x100m team also claimed silver, with Akani Simbine anchoring the quartet to an African record 37.49, finishing behind the US.

The mixed 4x400m team added to the country’s success by booking their place at next year’s World Championships in Beijing.

Marlie Viljoen in action. Photo: Charmaine Botes Visser Images

Meanwhile, a youthful women’s 4x400m team, missing key athletes including Shirley Nekhubvi, Zeney van der Walt and Marinda Coetzee, finished third in their heat in 3:27.78.

The women’s 4x100m team impressed with a national record 43.22 on day one, before placing fourth in the repechage after a spirited showing in the final.

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10 hours ago
Lebohang Pita 2 minutes read

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Lebohang Pita

Lebohang Pita is journalist for the Benoni City Times. He covers sports and general news for the newspaper. He also writes a bi-weekly column called The Corner Flag, which covers a range of sports-related topics.

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