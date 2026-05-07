Watch: From setbacks to world stage: SA acro duo target world champs

Anchè Davidson is gearing up for her first senior world championships, while her partner Kenneth Hart is finally set to earn national colours and step onto the global stage after a 12-year journey of persistence.

Benoni City Times reports that the pair will represent South Africa at the 30th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships at the Vitrifigo Arena in Pesaro in Italy from September 24 to 27.

They form part of the South African contingent that includes coach Armand Koekemoer, head of delegation Adri Koekemoer and Dmitry Demianenko, who will serve on the judging panel.

Kenneth Hart will compete at the world champs after 12 years of trying.

Davidson has already tasted international competition, having represented South Africa at the age-group championships in Portugal two years ago. For Hart, however, the road has been far more turbulent.

After more than a decade of chasing the dream – marked by constant partner changes and setbacks – the breakthrough has been hard-earned.

“It took me like 12 years to get here. And if it wasn’t for the team here at Gymfinity, it wouldn’t have happened,” said Hart.

“Twelve years is a long time to work towards achieving your goal.”

Reflecting on the journey, Hart admitted the emotional toll nearly pushed him out of the sport.

“I did it from Grade Seven up to Grade 12. I stopped because swapping partners all the time breaks you down – you work towards something, you get there, and then all of a sudden you need someone new,” he says.

“I stopped for about three years, came back, and after another partner change, I decided I was done. Then I moved to Gymfinity, and that’s where everything changed.”

That change came in the form of Davidson.

“I got Anchè – she’s my first committed partner. I’m very lucky for that,” he says.

@benonicitytimes Gymnasts Anche Davidson and Kenneth Hart gave us a preview their routine for FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Champs, scheduled for September. The pair needs your help to travel to the event. To help, go to https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/skybound-stars-anche-kenneth ♬ original sound – Benoni City Times

Davidson admitted she had doubts when the partnership was formed, but those quickly faded.

“When he arrived, I didn’t think he would be my partner. I was scared because I’m getting bigger and thought I might have to be a base,” she says.

“But I’m very glad I’m not, and it didn’t take us long to click. After our second competition, things really started coming together. We worked on our communication, and from there it just went well.”

Anchè Davidson will compete at her first senior world champs.

Their first senior competition – held at Gymfinity in May last year – came with intense pressure.

“It was stressful,” Hart says. “There were high expectations, and it was our first senior competition. I also felt I had to prove that I made the right decision moving clubs, so there was no room for mistakes.”

Now, with the world championships on the horizon, the focus is clear – clean execution.

“That’s what we train for – about three to four hours every weekday,” says Davidson.

Coach Koekemoer says the pair are building momentum at the right time.

“I’m very proud of them. It hasn’t always been easy, but they are definitely on the right path leading up to the world championships,” he says.