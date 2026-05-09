Over 13 000 runners affected as Mother City 10km race is called off

The Absa Run Your City 10km road race in Cape Town on Sunday has been cancelled due to ‘severe weather conditions’ forecast in the Western Cape, organisers have confirmed.

According to The Citizen, it is the second road running race in Cape Town to be called off in the last seven months because of the weather, after the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon was cancelled in October due to strong winds.

While the Cape Town Marathon (to be held later this month as organisers go in search of World Marathon Majors status) was controversially cancelled on the morning of last year’s race, the decision to scratch this weekend’s Run Your City 10km was made on Friday, two days before the event.

Organisers said the ‘difficult decision’ had been made after consulting with the City of Cape Town, local authorities and appointed safety officials.

Severe weather forecast prompts cancellation

“According to the latest weather reports, a cold front is expected to make landfall over the Western Cape on Sunday morning, followed by a second cold front on Monday,” organisers said.

“The forecast includes disruptive rainfall, strong interior and gale force coastal winds, as well as cold to very cold, wet and windy conditions across the region.

“Expected impacts include flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal), as well as dangerous and difficult driving conditions.”

Safety and infrastructure concerns

Aside from severe weather warnings posing a safety risk to participants, the conditions were also expected to impact public infrastructure, mobility and essential services.

“This decision was not taken lightly, especially considering the anticipation surrounding the event and the commitment shown by our runners, sponsors and partners,” said race director Dezroy Poole.

“However, under the expected conditions, we could not guarantee a safe and enjoyable race experience for all involved. We extend our sincere appreciation to every stakeholder for their understanding and ongoing support.”

Refunds and race pack collection

All runners who had entered the race will be offered a choice between a full refund or a free entry for next year’s event.

While the race will not go ahead, entrants will still be able to collect their race packs (including goodie bags and T-shirts) at the Grand Parade today.

First held in 2015, the Run Your City event in Cape Town – one of five races around the country which form part of the Run Your City series – has since become one of the country’s most popular 10km races.

Over 13 000 runners had entered to participate in Sunday’s race.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.