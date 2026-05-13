Video: Italian football club signs Orange Grove teen

Soccer player David Uchehara (14) from Orange Grove, is preparing to live his soccer dream in Italy later this year, after earning a position at Frosinone Calcio, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

David, who has been playing soccer since he could kick a ball, began his journey at Norwood Young Stars Football Club.

He says the news that his soccer career is going international came sooner than expected.

“I knew, from the age of eight, that someday I would go abroad to play football, but I didn’t think it would happen a few years later in my teens,” said David.

Venita Masisi, founder of Norwood Youngsters Football Club, said she is proud of how far David has come.

“I was a bit upset about David’s move from the club, but I am so happy for him and his family. The club is about development, and I am glad that we were the foundation for his football career.”

Masisi added that it was heartwarming to see David’s parents stick beside him and support his overseas endeavours.

Rojo Sports Academy members, David Uchehara and his family. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Jorge Abong, a former professional soccer player and the founder of Rojo Sports Academy is David’s current coach.



He explained that his first encounter with David was at a football tournament.

“I met David, and his father, at a tournament and I was interested in coaching him after I saw his skills which impressed me. The father and I had a chat from there and the rest has been history,” said Abong.

He added that his football club was born from the idea of giving back to the community, and to give children local and international opportunities.

“David went to Italy three months ago for football trials, where he showed good qualities and impressed the football team, Frosinone Calcio. He earned himself the contract, which includes studying, and will be going back in the next couple of months,” said Abong.

Upon arrival, David will undergo a probation period, which is aimed at helping him adapt and transition into the team.

Lawrence Uchehara, David’s father, said he was ecstatic that his son achieved this goal at such a tender age.

“My prayer is to see him playing for Chelsea, or another huge team. I’m thankful to his current club, Rojo Sports Academy, for giving him the support it has. My hope is that he continues to do well and, eventually, builds a future there so that the family can join him abroad,” added Uchehara.

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