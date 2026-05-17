Benoni swimmer claims 5 gold medals at African championships

Rynfield swimming star Scarlett le Roux rose above expectation and pressure to deliver a golden masterclass at the recent African Swimming Championships in Algeria, claiming five gold medals and etching her name into continental history.

The Benoni teenager carried the weight of a nation into the competition – and walked away as one of its brightest stars, reports the Benoni City Times.

The 18-year-old dominated the freestyle programme, sweeping every distance from 100m to 1500m in a display of endurance, speed and sheer mental grit.

Le Roux, coached by Olympics coach Rocco Meiring at Tuks, powered to gold in the 100m in 58.36 seconds before showcasing her staying power with a commanding victory in the gruelling 1500m, touching the wall in 17:34.04.

She maintained that momentum across the middle distances, clocking 4:25.37 to win the 400m and 9:13.65 in the 800m, before sealing a perfect campaign with victory in the 200m in 2:06.45.

Owning such a wide range of events at a single championship demands both physical resilience and mental steel – something Le Roux believes came down to adrenaline and big-match temperament.

“To be honest, I never quite knew what my races were. For the past two years, it’s been the 200m and 400m, but since moving coaches, I’ve seen my 800m and 1 500m improve a lot. As far as the 100m goes, it’s pure adrenaline and BMT,” she said.

“It was hard doing them all, but with them being spread across different days, it kept things exciting.”

Despite the five-medal haul, it was the 400m victory that stood out most.

“I’d say the 400m freestyle. I was especially tired that day and in a very negative mindset, but the race was so close against a very talented swimmer on our team, Leah Markgraaf. That’s when I truly realised how badly I wanted it.”

Her opening-day, double gold in both the 100m and 1 500m, proved to be the turning point.

“After that, I still didn’t think I could do it. But then it wasn’t a choice anymore – I had to do it, no matter what it took.”

Le Roux’s brilliance formed part of a wider team success, as South Africa amassed an impressive 84 medals at the championships. The junior team contributed 25 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals, while the seniors added nine gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze to secure third place overall behind Egypt and hosts Algeria.

Beyond the medals, Le Roux credited the team environment as a key driver behind her success.

“I don’t know what went into putting this team together, but they absolutely nailed it. For such a big team, there wasn’t one person who didn’t get along,” she said.