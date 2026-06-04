Garden Route Badgers announce women’s squad

SWD Cricket revealed the final women’s squad for the 2026/27 season on Monday (June 1).

The Garden Route Badgers is one of six fully professional women teams that play in the Hollywoodbets Pro series of Cricket SA, reports George Herald.

In what would be their third season in the professional set-up, the Badgers have recruited the former Protea batting hero, Mignon du Preez, in their line-up.

Du Preez, who has retired from international cricket, has played in 154 one-day internationals and 114 T20 internationals for South Africa. She is a vital acquisition in the Badgers’ quest to obtain silverware in the competition.

Further good news for the Badgers is that their international star, Annerie Dercksen, will also continue to play her provincial cricket for the Oudtshoorn-based franchise.

Local supporters will be happy to see the name of Jané Winster, a former Badgers hero, back on the Badgers’ team sheet. Winster has spent the past season with the North West Dragons.

Other newcomers are the wicket-keeper batter from North West, Verunissa Reddy, the all-rounder from the Dolphins, Courtney Gouden, and the former Dutch international wicket-keeper batter who also represented Western Province, Babette de Leede.

She represented the Netherlands in 13 ODIs and 95 T20s.

Aluncedo Dunga (Eastern Province), who was on loan with the Badgers, was also awarded a contract.

The board of directors has put its faith in the coaching team and has renewed the contracts of Wynand de Ridder, head coach, Yolandi Potgieter, assistant coach, and Gabbi Lee van der Westhuizen, strength and conditioning coach. De Ridder has retained seven players of the past season in his contracted group.

SWD Cricket’s cricket services manager, Gary Moos, who oversees the women’s professional programme, has shared his excitement with the newly contracted squad. “The past season was challenging to stay in the professional league, but we are confident that with the new squad, we will be a competitive team that will compete for trophies,” he said.

Contracted squad – 2026/27

A total of 11 professional contracts: Izel Cilliers, Nicolien Janse van Rensburg, Zintle Kula, Mignon du Preez, Khayakazi Mathe, Verunissa Reddy, Courtney Gouden, Kiara Fisher, Aluncedo Dunga, Yolandi Potgieter and Jané Winster.

High-performance contracts: Lucian Swartz and Babette de Leede.

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