Your quick guide to the 2026 provincial youth rugby weeks

The first whistle will soon be blown to mark the start of a bumper rugby calendar as various youth rugby weeks get underway across South Africa.

Contested by the country’s provincial unions, these tournament weeks will see rugby’s brightest schoolboy and girl stars unite, donning the badges of the Leopards, Lions, Bulls and Griffons, to name but a few.

“The FNB Youth Weeks stand as the biggest schools’ rugby tournament in the world, a stage unmatched in scale, tradition and impact,” says SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

He believes these are more than competitions; they are the conveyor belt of South Africa’s elite rugby pipeline, ‘the place where dreams take shape and futures are forged’.

“For thousands of young rugby players, this is the moment they have worked toward for years, and for us as a rugby nation, this is where we witness the next generation of Springboks begin their journey.

“This year’s FNB Youth Weeks will not only be a celebration of the talent on the field, but the system, the people and the values that make South African rugby a global force.”

Venues and dates:

LSEN Craven Week

– Baysville School of Skills, East London

– June 24–27

U13 Craven Week

– Grey College, Bloemfontein

– June 29–July 3

Grant Khomo and U16 Girls Week

– Kearsney College, Botha’s Hill

– June 29–July 3

Craven Week

– Grey High School, Gqeberha

– July 6–11

U18 Girls Week

– Grey High School, Gqeberha

– July 6–11

While the Academy Week is not SA Rugby-supported, an SA Rugby employee noted that it will be held in Kariega from July 6–11.

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