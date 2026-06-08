All aboard for Comrades: Prasa launches spectator train service

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has introduced a dedicated train service for spectators attending the 2026 Comrades Marathon up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg this Sunday (June 14).

According to Highway Mail, Prasa said in a statement that the new spectator service reflects the agency’s growing commitment as a mobility partner of choice across South Africa’s major sporting events.

“Spectators who wish to follow the race along the route are welcome to watch the start in Durban before making their way to Durban Station to board the special train to Cato Ridge,” read the statement.



Cato Ridge is a vantage point situated at the 56.9km mark of what is often referred to as the ultimate human race.

“As one of the world’s oldest and largest ultra-marathons, the Comrades Marathon attracts tens of thousands of participants and supporters each year. Prasa has been a consistent supporter of the race and looks forward to contributing once again in 2026,” read the statement.

With the City of eThekwini implementing significant road closures on race day, Prasa encouraged spectators to travel by rail.

“Prasa’s service offers a seamless, secure alternative to road travel, removing the inconvenience of traffic congestion and parking.”

Service details:

Date: Sunday, June 14

Route return service: Durban Station to Cato Ridge Station

Departing: 06:30 from Durban Station

Returning: 15:30 from Cato Ridge Station

Fare: R20 per person

Ticket purchases and bookings: Tickets are available at the Prasa Durban station and the Prasa stand at the Comrades Expo. Telephonic and WhatsApp bookings are available on 083 458 5589 or you can send an email to ComradesBookings@prasa.com.



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