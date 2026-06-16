3 generations of black belts for KZN family

There were two major milestones for the Brackenham Goju Kai Karate Dojo at the recent NKZN Karate Seminar grading examination.

Zululand Observer reports that Kiara Monique Naidoo and Jayden Govender both successfully advanced to the rank of 1st dan black belt (Shodan), the culmination of a lifelong dedication to karate.

Instructor and proud grandfather Shihan Sonny Kisten with grandchildren Kiara and Jayden, who swelled the number of black belts in the family to nine after the recent grading. Photo: Supplied

In the process, the pair swelled the number of black belts in one single family to no fewer than nine, led by the legendary Shihan Sonny Kiston, head of the Brackenham Goju Kai Karate Dojo.

The family line-up now includes: Sonny Kisten Shihan (6th dan black belt); daughters – Rekha Sensei (4th dan black belt), Jessica Sensei (3rd dan black belt), Patricia (1st dan black belt); son-in-law Renaldo Sensei (3rd dan black belt); grandsons – Tevin, Jason and Jayden (all 1st dan black belt); and granddaughter Kiara (1st dan black belt).

All have been trained, moulded and mentored under the expert guidance of their karate instructor Sonny Kisten Shihan Renshi, provincial head and chief karate instructor for Goju Kai Northern KZN, whose years of dedicated mentorship and training shaped them into the martial artists they are today.

The examination was conducted by respected and high-ranking figures in the karate community: Peter Brandon Hanshi (8th dan), Stan Khoza Shihan Renshi (7th dan), Sonny Kisten Shihan Renshi (6th dan) and Quito du Preez Shihan (5th dan).

Earning a black belt is an immense achievement under any circumstances, but for Kiara and Jayden, who started their karate journeys as toddlers, the honour carries extra weight due to the legendary panel of masters who oversaw the floor.

“Passing a black belt grading requires years of training, mental fortitude and discipline,” says Sonny’s daughter, Rekha.

“My dad has been a true inspiration to us all, and seeing him continue to train hard and motivate us keeps us moving forward. We are very grateful.”

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