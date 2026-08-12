Why the screen test isn’t enough when buying a home

Online property portals are a great tool for house hunting, but REMAX Southern Africa says that there’s one thing no listing can replicate: the feeling of stepping through the front door.

With thousands of online listings available at our finger tips, prospective buyers can conveniently browse properties from the comfort of their couch, compare prices, shortlist their favourites and even take virtual tours before even scheduling a viewing.

While these digital tools have transformed the way South Africans search for property, Adrian Goslett, CEO and regional director of REMAX Southern Africa, cautions buyers not to rely solely on what they see online.

“Online listings are an excellent starting point in your property journey, but they’re exactly that; just a starting point. Regardless of how good the photo looks, there are certain things you simply can’t experience unless you’re standing in the home yourself.”

With stock remaining limited in many parts of the country, buyers who dismiss properties based solely on what they see online could be overlooking a home that best suits their needs and lifestyle.

“In today’s market, waiting for a property that ticks every box online could mean missing opportunities. Sometimes a home that doesn’t wow you online might actually surprise you when you walk through the front door,” he explains.

Goslett further notes that photographs often struggle to encapsulate the feelings of a property, whether it is how natural light fills a living room on a Sunday afternoon, or how quiet the neighbourhood is. The atmosphere that makes a house into a home can only really be felt when you actually visit the home.

Instead of allowing online viewings to be the deal breaker, Goslett encourages buyers to use them as an effective filtering tool before arranging viewings with a qualified real estate professional.

“Photos, floor plans and virtual tours can help narrow down your search, but they shouldn’t replace an in-person viewing. If a property meets your criteria and is within your budget, it’s often worthwhile reaching out to a real estate agent to set up a viewing.”

“Instead of searching for a property that looks flawless on your phone screen, focus on finding one that meets your non-negotiables and feels right when you experience it in person. Sometimes the best homes are the ones you almost scrolled past,” concludes Goslett.

Issued by Kesia Cloete