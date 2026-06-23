Bafana Bafana need victory to keep world cup hopes alive

It is a do-or-die moment for South Africa as Bafana Bafana prepare to face South Korea in their final 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A match on Thursday.

According to Sedibeng Ster, the equation is simple for the South African national team: They must beat South Korea to finish as group runners-up and keep their tournament hopes alive.

As things stand, Mexico tops the group with six points, while South Korea sits in second place with three points. Czechia and South Africa occupy third and fourth place respectively.

A draw on Thursday will be enough to see South Korea through to the last 32 of the tournament, meaning Bafana Bafana cannot afford anything less than a victory.

Mexico did South Africa a massive favour by defeating South Korea, a result that kept coach Hugo Broos and his team’s hopes alive. While many South Africans remain optimistic that Bafana Bafana can pull off a victory, others believe it is a mission impossible.

Likely line-up changes

Broos is expected to start the upcoming match with the line-up that finished the game against Czechia.

South Africa previously played out a 1-all draw against Czechia, a match many expected them to win comfortably. Bafana Bafana had to fight back from a goal down to force the draw.

This tactical shift means Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko, Evidence Makgopa and Owin Appollis could find themselves leading the South African attack. These players made a major difference when they injected fresh energy in the second half against Czechia. Maseko, in particular, was a livewire throughout and won the penalty that secured the draw.

Makalakalane backs Broos

It will not be an easy task against a South Korean side that only needs a single point.

Former Bafana Bafana forward Augustine Makalakalane has backed this strategy, stating that Broos must start with the players who finished the previous match. He noted that they completely changed the complexion of the game when they came on.

However, Makalakalane warned that it will not be an easy task against a South Korean side that only needs a single point to qualify for the next round.

The match kicks off at 03:00 South African time.

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