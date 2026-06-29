Libbok to start for Boks against England

Manie Libbok has won the race to start at flyhalf for the Springboks against England at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Libbok gets the nod ahead of the vastly experienced Handré Pollard in one of the biggest selection calls, partnering Grant Williams in an exciting halfback combination as the Springboks launch their Nations Championship campaign.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has placed his faith in an experienced side, with Siya Kolisi captaining the world champions in his 104th test.

There is further cause for celebration in the backline, where Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse will both earn their 50th test caps.

A settled starting lineup and fresh bench

Erasmus has opted for settled combinations throughout the starting XV, with Jasper Wiese and Pieter-Steph du Toit joining Kolisi in the loose trio, while Ruan Nortjé partners Eben Etzebeth in the second row.

Malcolm Marx starts at hooker between Ox Nché and Thomas du Toit.

Outside Libbok and Williams, Kurt-Lee Arendse joins Kolbe and Willemse in the back three, while Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel continue their established midfield partnership.

The bench features a 5-3 split, with Cameron Hanekom returning to the match 23 for the first time since November last year. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Zach Porthen and Marco van Staden complete the forward cover, while Cobus Reinach, André Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie provide the backline reinforcements.

Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager were unavailable for selection due to a niggle and illness respectively, while Riley Norton has been released from the squad after picking up an injury. Ethan Hooker will join the squad on Monday after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Erasmus expects a bruising encounter

“England are a quality outfit, and we are expecting them to give everything they have in this match, so it was important to select a squad with experience combined with a few younger players, who have proved that they have what it takes to perform at this level,” Erasmus said.

“The players have worked very hard at training, and they know what it takes to perform against a side of this calibre with a good coaching team, so we hope they can transfer that effort onto the field on Saturday.”

Erasmus expects England to provide a stern examination on Saturday.

“England are a settled team, they come off a Six Nations campaign earlier in the season and, similarly to us, they will also want to have a good start to this exciting new competition, so we are expecting it to be a bruising encounter.”

Celebrating milestone achievements

The Bok coach also paid tribute to Kolbe and Willemse ahead of their milestone appearances.

“They have both been stalwarts for us over the years, and as a team we would like to make it a memorable day for them,” he said.

“It’s not every day you have two players playing their 50th test, so that will certainly add to our motivation this week.”

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché.

Bench: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Zach Porthen, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Cameron Hanekom, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 André Esterhuizen, 23 Canan Moodie.

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