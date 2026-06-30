Young ice hockey player selected for 3 Gauteng teams

A learner from Reddam House Helderfontein in Fourways, Johannesburg, is gaining attention on the ice after being selected to represent Gauteng across three age groups at the 2026 Ice Hockey Inter–Provincial Tournaments.

According to Midrand Reporter, Phoenix Howie (14) has been named in the U16, U18 and U20 first teams, placing him among a small group of players competing beyond their age group.

“I am very proud to have achieved this and very excited for the opportunity to represent Gauteng. It is a huge accomplishment, as I am much younger than most of my teammates, especially in the U20 team,” said the Grade Nine learner.

Ice hockey remains a niche sport in South Africa, with limited clubs and small player pools. While strong players sometimes compete across age groups, selection to multiple first teams highlights consistency and high performance. Competing against older, more experienced players has tested Phoenix’s resilience.

“It was very difficult since I am both smaller and younger. As you move up the age groups, the acceptable roughness grows. It is definitely scary facing a much older and taller opponent when you are fighting for a puck.”

Rising to the physical challenge

He has adapted by focusing on teamwork, decision-making and skill development, including extra skating lessons to improve speed and control. “I attend all practices, try to improve my skills and techniques, and I am always trying my hardest, whether it is a practice or a game.”

Phoenix’s journey began alongside his older brother, Connor, a figure skater, after Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased. “We joined the ice-skating academy at the Northgate rink and did a ‘learn to skate’ course. Once we improved enough, we had the choice to either start figure skating or ice hockey. I went ice hockey, and he went figure skating.”

Balancing act

Balancing sport and school has required discipline.

“It is very hard to balance school and ice hockey. I try to make the most of time in class so I know what’s going on and maintain my grades, and in practice I push myself so I can keep improving.”

Looking ahead, Phoenix hopes to study abroad and play ice hockey internationally.

The deputy head of Reddam House Helderfontein, Dave Short, praised his progress. “We were initially hoping Phoenix would be selected for the U16 and U18 first teams… We were pleasantly surprised when he was also chosen for the U20. We are extremely proud of him and excited that he may be following a pathway to national representation.”