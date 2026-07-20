Randburg judo stars head to Morocco

Kazuno Judo, based in Boskruin, Randburg, celebrated another milestone after five of its athletes were selected to represent South Africa at the 2026 African Cadet and Junior Judo Championships in Morocco, reports Randburg Sun.

The prestigious continental championship, sanctioned by the International Judo Federation (IJF) and organised by the African Judo Union, will take place from July 23 to 26 July, bringing together the best young judoka from across the continent. This year’s championships are expected to feature competitors from more than 15 African nations, making it one of the highest-level development events on the African judo calendar.

The five Kazuno Judo athletes selected to represent South Africa are Kendra de Beer, Elijah Cupido, Jacob Breet, and Rikus and Rynard Hall. Due to injury, the Hall brothers will miss out on the tournament.

Adding to the club’s achievement, Sensei Allerdyce Fulton, owner and head coach of Kazuno Judo, has once again been appointed as coach of the South African Junior Team. This marks his fifth consecutive year representing South Africa on the international stage as a national team coach, reflecting his continued contribution to developing South Africa’s next generation of elite judoka.

He said that he is excited for his selected players, and they have been training very hard.

“They have been working on new techniques and movements. They tested them at the national trials, and they are nowin the team. As a coach, I am excited to see my athletes making the team.”

He added that as a national team coach, he looks forward to working with them at that level.

“South Africa is a talented judo nation, but we haven’t got many medals. Going to Morocco, I need medals. It doesn’t matter which ones, but I need podium finishes.”

The athletes jet off to Morocco today (July 20).

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