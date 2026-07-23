Roodepoort runners step up for muscular dystrophy

Roodepoort runners Nadine Crouch and Liza-Marie Kriel will line up for the Hope in Motion 2026 fundraising event, running for much more than personal achievement, reports Roodepoort Record.

Every step they take will support people living with muscular dystrophy while raising awareness and funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation of South Africa.

According to Crouch, the cause has been close to her heart since her school years in Durban. She attended a school where many children were living with muscular dystrophy and formed a lasting friendship with one of them.

“I formed a massive bond with one of them, and that friendship has always stayed with me. That’s why this cause is so close to my heart,” she said.

The success of the inaugural Hope in Motion event last year inspired organisers to return with an even bigger event in 2026.

“We came up with this initiative last year, and it was a huge success. This year we want it bigger and better than ever. We run for those who can’t,” Crouch said.

She believes everyone has the opportunity to use their passions to make a positive impact.

“In life, we can do more than just live. We can use our talents and passion to help others in need. My drive in life is to help others where I can, so this cause is one way of achieving that.”

An experienced runner of more than four years, Crouch said months of consistent training had prepared her for the challenge.

“Every day out on the road has prepared me mentally and physically. On challenge day we simply lace up and get the job done.”

For fellow runner Liza-Marie Kriel, the event carries deep personal significance. She dedicates every run to her grandmother, who lost much of her mobility after suffering a stroke.

“Every run I do is for my granny. I carry her with me in every step, along with so many others who can’t walk or run themselves. I run for those whose hearts and minds believe they can do anything but whose bodies won’t allow it. That’s what keeps me going,” she said.

Kriel hopes the funds raised through Hope in Motion 2026 will improve the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy through better care, expanded support services and continued research.

Reflecting on her journey, Kriel said the experience had changed the way she views resilience and compassion.

“It has shown me what true resilience looks like. It’s taught me that compassion isn’t just a feeling. Community support reminds us that we’re stronger together than we are alone,” she said.

As Hope in Motion 2026 approaches, both women hope their participation will inspire others to get involved. Every kilometre they complete represents solidarity with those whose determination outweighs their physical limitations, proving that the greatest victories are often achieved by running for someone else.

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