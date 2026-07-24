George swimmer adds to world-record tally

Minke Janse van Rensburg (21) continued her record-breaking form at the Western Cape Short Course Championships in Cape Town from 16 to 19 July, adding more world-class achievements to her already impressive swimming career, reports George Herald.

The George swimmer competed in both the main-stream and multiclass disability events, winning multiple gold medals while setting a new world record, breaking one of her own world records and establishing a new African record.

The standout performance came in the 200m individual medley, in which Janse van Rensburg set a new world record.

She also lowered her own world record in the 100m freestyle and claimed a new African record in the 50m backstroke.

She added further gold medals in the 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and the mixed 200m freestyle relay, and came within touching distance of another world record in the 50m freestyle.

With these latest achievements, Janse van Rensburg now holds 10 world records: five individual short course records, four individual long course records and the 4x100m relay world record as a member of the South African Down Syndrome team.

Her performances have firmly established her among the world’s leading female swimmers with Down Syndrome, alongside her coaches, Franna and Joshua Vorster of the Garden Route Swimming School.

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