Alexandra’s young soccer talent risks being lost without investment

For years, young footballers have been turning up at local pitches with the talent to go further, only to see their dreams fade for lack of opportunity, investment and parental support, reports Alex News.

For Vusi Madisha, who watched his son’s First 11 FC lose 4-1 to Super Stars FC at the Altrec Sports Complex in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on July 26, the defeat was about far more than the final score.

Madisha said he had watched talented players come through the Altrec grounds over the years, but too few had been given the support or exposure needed to take their careers beyond community football.

As a parent, he said he understood why many families view youth soccer as little more than recreation when there appears to be no clear pathway from local pitches to professional opportunities.

“Most parents don’t take sports seriously. Even in our time, we played soccer, but I don’t recall ever seeing a professional scout checking local talent,” he said.

Missing pathways fuel social risks

Madisha said he had seen several gifted players who, with the right investment and access to professional development, could potentially have progressed to the national stage. Instead, he said, a lack of opportunities had left some vulnerable to substance abuse and crime.

One player in particular remains vivid in his memory.

“He would take everyone on from the back to the front and still score a goal. He was a very talented player,” Madisha recalled.

However, the player never received a trial, caught the attention of a scout or reached a bigger platform.

Madisha believes the lack of investment has created a cycle in which both young players and their parents lose faith in football as a possible career. He said this was also one of the reasons he moved his daughter to a better-resourced school, where he believed she would have greater access to opportunities.

He argued that parents would take youth sport more seriously if they could see a genuine pathway from local football to professional careers.

Parental commitment affects match preparations

For First 11 coach Kaizer Zuke, however, parental involvement is also affecting what happens on the pitch.

Zuke said parental support was crucial to players’ development and performance and that his tactical plans against Super Stars FC were compromised before the match had even begun because several players had missed training.

“In the first half, we went on to the pitch unprepared, not with the line-up I had planned. Some players only arrived when the game was about to start,” he said.

Zuke said some parents prioritised household responsibilities over football commitments, leaving coaches with little authority to hold young players accountable.

“As a coach, you can’t reprimand the child because they will say it was their parent. That’s the problem,” Zuke said.

The concerns raised at a single Alexandra football ground point to a broader challenge facing young players in disadvantaged communities: talent may be plentiful, but without structured development, investment, scouting and support from home, the distance between a local football pitch and a professional career can remain almost impossible to cross.

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