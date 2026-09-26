Lions captain Francke Horn targets strong URC start against Leinster at Ellis Park

Lions captain Francke Horn says his team must back up a promising pre-season with a disciplined performance in their United Rugby Championship opener against defending champions Leinster at Ellis Park today (September 26) at 13:30.

Following a breakout URC campaign last season where they reached the competition quarter-finals for the first time and qualified for the Champions Cup, the Lions now want to build on that momentum, reports The Citizen.

They face a tough challenge against Leinster, who beat them twice late last season in Dublin, including knocking them out of the competition, but an under-strength Irish squad presents an opportunity for a statement win.

However, Horn emphasised the need for focus during the pre-match build-up.

“I think our pre-season has been very successful, but the proof is in the pudding on Saturday,” said Horn.

“We had a good build-up to the All Blacks XV match, which allowed us to test what we had been doing in pre-season and see what still needed work,” he added.

“I am really excited about where we are as a team heading into the season. It’s going to be a big match against Leinster, but the boys are prepped and ready to go.”

Building on confidence

The match against the All Blacks XV gave the Lions confidence after nearly beating the touring side.

The Lions led 35–17 early in the second half before a late comeback secured a 41–35 win for the visitors with a try at full-time.

“We want our supporters to expect performances like the one against the All Blacks XV,” explained Horn. “After all, we expect that of ourselves.

“I wouldn’t say we set the benchmark there, but we gave a good indication of our identity as a team and how we want to play this season.

“If that attracts supporters to Ellis Park and fills the stadium, it would be wonderful. The onus is on us as players to produce good performances week in and week out.”

Altitude advantage

Horn admitted that starting their campaign at altitude on the Highveld presents a golden opportunity, provided the team executes its game plan effectively.

“Everyone has something special at home, and obviously we are at altitude, but we still have to make altitude work for us,” said Horn.

“If we are sloppy or fail to impose our game, Leinster will take control and altitude won’t help us. It’s an advantage, but we still have to use it.”

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