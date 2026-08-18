4-man squad selected to defend African golf title

South Africa will bid for a record-extending 13th All Africa Teams Championship title when the biennial tournament takes place in Hammamet, Tunisia, in October, reports Graaff-Reinet Advertiser.

GolfRSA has selected a formidable four-man team to defend the title won in Zimbabwe in 2024, when South Africa claimed its 12th continental crown.

Ivan Verster, CJ van Wyk, reigning South African Amateur champion Judd Sundelson and debutant Jonathan Wilsenach will represent South Africa at the championship.

The team will compete under the guidance of South African Golf Association President Peet van Schalkwyk.

Ivan Verster brings international experience

Verster returns to the All Africa Teams Championship with valuable international experience.

The Southern Cape golfer played an important role in South Africa’s victorious campaign in 2024 before helping the country win the 2025 Africa Region 5 title in Botswana.

He heads to Tunisia in strong form after finishing runner-up in the 2026 South African Stroke Play Championship.

CJ van Wyk continues impressive season

GolfRSA Open Rankings leader CJ van Wyk has also earned his place in the team after an impressive season that included two provincial victories.

The Southern Cape golfer made a winning international debut earlier this year when he helped South Africa secure the Africa Region 5 title in Eswatini.

His consistent performances have placed him at the top of the GolfRSA Open Rankings heading into the All Africa Teams Championship.

South African Amateur champion Judd Sundelson selected

Reigning South African Amateur champion Judd Sundelson will make his second international appearance for South Africa after earning his first national cap during the successful Africa Region 5 campaign.

The Central Gauteng golfer has enjoyed another strong season and will be looking to build on his recent success when he lines up in Tunisia.

Jonathan Wilsenach earns first national cap

Ekurhuleni golfer Jonathan Wilsenach completes the four-man squad and will make his national debut at the championship.

The 2026 season has been a breakthrough campaign for Wilsenach, who has climbed to sixth in the GolfRSA Open Rankings.

The talented golfer has recorded five top-10 finishes this season and reached the quarter-finals of the South African Amateur Championship.

South Africa confident of defending continental crown

Van Schalkwyk, who guided South Africa to a historic Eisenhower Trophy victory last year, believes the squad has the experience, form and talent needed to continue the country’s strong record in African amateur golf.

“We’ve selected a team that rewards consistency, current form and proven ability under pressure,” said Van Schalkwyk.

“Ivan provides a strong foundation with his experience at this championship, while CJ and Judd have already shown how quickly they adapted to international golf during our successful Africa Region 5 campaign earlier this year. Jonathan has enjoyed an outstanding season and has thoroughly earned his first opportunity to represent South Africa.

“Representing your country is always a privilege, and with that comes responsibility. South Africa has built an incredible legacy in this championship, and every nation wants to test itself against us.

“We respect the challenge ahead, but we also believe in this group. They have the talent, character and work ethic to uphold our proud tradition and give themselves every opportunity to bring the trophy home once again.”

GolfRSA highlights depth of amateur talent

GolfRSA CEO Grant Hepburn said the team’s selection reflected the strength and depth of South Africa’s amateur golf development pathway.

“This team is another excellent example of the strength of our high-performance pathway,” Hepburn said.

“Each of these players has earned selection through sustained excellence over the course of the season. Together they represent an exciting blend of experience, proven success and emerging talent, which bodes well for South African amateur golf.

“The All Africa Teams Championship remains one of the continent’s premier amateur events, and it provides another opportunity for our players to showcase the standard of South African golf on the international stage.

“We have every confidence in Peet and the team, and we wish them every success as they pursue a record-extending 13th All Africa Teams Championship title.”

When and where is the 2026 All Africa Teams Championship?

The 2026 All Africa Teams Championship will be played from 13 to 18 October 2026 at the Golf Citrus La Forêt Course in Hammamet, Tunisia.

South Africa will be aiming to defend its 2024 title and extend its record to 13 All Africa Teams Championship victories.

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