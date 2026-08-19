Randburg teen’s 6-year journey from judo curiosity to champion

Every athlete has a unique story, and for young judoka Noa Cupido, the journey began with a simple curiosity that quickly turned into a passion, reports Randburg Sun.



After attending a few training sessions, he discovered that judo was more than just a sport; it was a way to build confidence, discipline, and resilience. Training at Kazuno Judo in Boksburg, Noa (17) has spent six years honing his skills on the mat, transforming an initial curiosity into a passion marked by remarkable achievements and national recognition.

Noa Cupido turns beast mode on the mat. Photo: Supplied

Over the past six years, Noa has amassed an impressive collection of medals from prestigious competitions, showcasing his skill and consistency against some of the country’s best young judokas. His outstanding performances have not gone unnoticed. One of the proudest moments of his career came when he earned district and South African national colours, an honour reserved for athletes who demonstrate excellence and dedication, while representing their country with pride. He has also been ranked number one in Gauteng.

For Noa, the sport was one of his father’s choices. He explained that his father always wanted him and his brothers to pick up a martial art, learn how to defend themselves, and learn what it’s like to work hard for something. He explained that since the beginning, he enjoyed the struggle to get better and to improve. “If it was something easy, I wouldn’t want to do it because it’s just given to me, but to actually work towards something and have something tangible to get, I think that’s where I find the real joy.”

Despite his growing list of accomplishments, Noa remains humble and focused on the future. He understands that every victory comes with new challenges and every setback offers an opportunity to learn. Supported by his coaches, family, and teammates, he continues to push his limits in pursuit of even greater success.

Like most sports, judo comes with pressure and challenges, like injuries. His mental state, and his recent injury, have been Noa’s biggest challenge. “I have a lot of self-doubt with judo and how far I’ll actually go with my career. With my injury, and being six to seven months off, it’s agonising to sit on the side and watch other people do the sport that I love.”

Noa Cupido turns beast mode on the mat and drops his opponent. Photo: Supplied

Away from the dojo, Noa is a determined young man whose discipline extends beyond sport. He inspires younger athletes by showing that commitment, respect, and resilience are just as important as winning medals.

He advised younger athletes who dream of achieving what he has to work hard in training. “The only way to be better is to be on the mat and learning. You can’t go there once a week and expect results. You need to apply yourself almost every day to be willing to learn. Be consistent and, most importantly, show up.”

With talent, passion, and an unwavering work ethic, Noa is undoubtedly one of South Africa’s promising young judokas. As he continues to chase his dreams on the national and international stage, there is little doubt that his journey has only just begun, and the best is still to come.

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