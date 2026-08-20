Lack of sponsorship forces City 2 City Ultra Marathon cancellation

The 2026 City 2 City Ultra Marathon, scheduled for September 27, has been cancelled after organisers failed to secure enough financial support and sponsorship to stage the iconic Gauteng race, reports Germiston City News.

Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) and Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) announced the cancellation, saying they could not secure the funding and sponsorship required to host the event to the appropriate standard.

The race, which links Johannesburg and Tshwane, has a long-standing place in Gauteng’s road-running history. The 50km ultra marathon traditionally runs between the two cities, with the 2025 edition starting at Marlboro Gautrain Station in Johannesburg and finishing at Pilditch Stadium in Tshwane.

After the 2015 event, there was an eight-year hiatus before it returned in 2024 and 2025.

The race also faced a similar sponsorship-related cancellation in 2016, when organisers said they had been unable to secure sponsors.

In a joint statement, CGA and AGN acknowledged the disappointment the latest cancellation would cause and highlighted the race’s historical and heritage value to the athletics community.

“We acknowledge the disappointment this decision may cause and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to athletes, clubs, officials, volunteers, partners, stakeholders and members of the public,” the organisations said.

CGA and AGN thanked everyone who had supported the race and contributed to its legacy over the years.

However, they stressed that the cancellation of the 2026 event does not mark the end of the City 2 City Marathon.

The two athletics bodies said they had already begun engaging with potential sponsors and strategic partners to establish a more sustainable foundation for the race’s return.

They aim to bring the City 2 City Marathon back to the 2027 athletics calendar, subject to securing the necessary support.

“We remain committed to working with our stakeholders to ensure that this iconic race can return in a manner that reflects its history, heritage and importance to the athletics community,” CGA and AGN said.

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