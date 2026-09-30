Avocado Carpaccio with basil pesto and white cheddar

Serves: 2 | Prep time: 20 minutes

Once considered a luxury fruit, avocado has become one of the most versatile ingredients in everyday kitchens. It’s moved far beyond guacamole and toast and found its way into salads, smoothies, sandwiches and even desserts. Part of its appeal is texture. That natural creaminess makes dishes feel rich without needing heavy sauces. It’s also packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre and potassium, which means it keeps you fuller for longer and supports heart health. Mild in flavour, it pairs easily with citrus, herbs, spice or cheese. In this carpaccio-style dish, avocado becomes the star rather than a supporting ingredient. Recipe compliments of South African Avocado Growers’ Association.

Ingredients

Handful fresh basil, plus extra for garnish

30 ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil

15 ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice

125 ml (½ cup) shaved white cheddar

Salt and black pepper

2 ripe avocados, peeled

Crackers, to serve

Method