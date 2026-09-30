Avocado Carpaccio with basil pesto and white cheddar
This dish works as a light starter, a shared plate or even a quick lunch when paired with crisp crackers and a simple green salad.
Serves: 2 | Prep time: 20 minutes
Once considered a luxury fruit, avocado has become one of the most versatile ingredients in everyday kitchens. It’s moved far beyond guacamole and toast and found its way into salads, smoothies, sandwiches and even desserts. Part of its appeal is texture. That natural creaminess makes dishes feel rich without needing heavy sauces. It’s also packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre and potassium, which means it keeps you fuller for longer and supports heart health. Mild in flavour, it pairs easily with citrus, herbs, spice or cheese. In this carpaccio-style dish, avocado becomes the star rather than a supporting ingredient. Recipe compliments of South African Avocado Growers’ Association.
Ingredients
- Handful fresh basil, plus extra for garnish
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice
- 125 ml (½ cup) shaved white cheddar
- Salt and black pepper
- 2 ripe avocados, peeled
- Crackers, to serve
Method
- Blitz the basil, oil, lemon juice and half of the cheddar until a loose pesto forms. Season with salt and pepper.
- Slice each avocado lengthways into thin slices and remove the pip.
- Arrange the slices neatly on a serving plate.
- Season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Spoon over the basil pesto.
- Finish with the remaining shaved cheddar and extra basil leaves.
- Serve immediately with crackers.