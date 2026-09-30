Lifestyle

Avocado Carpaccio with basil pesto and white cheddar

This dish works as a light starter, a shared plate or even a quick lunch when paired with crisp crackers and a simple green salad.

5 hours ago
Supplied content 1 minute read
Avocado Carpaccio with basil pesto and white cheddar
The shaved cheddar scattered over the top adds a mild, creamy saltiness that pairs beautifully with the richness of the avocado. Image credit: South African Avocado Growers’ Association.

Serves: 2 | Prep time: 20 minutes

Once considered a luxury fruit, avocado has become one of the most versatile ingredients in everyday kitchens. It’s moved far beyond guacamole and toast and found its way into salads, smoothies, sandwiches and even desserts. Part of its appeal is texture. That natural creaminess makes dishes feel rich without needing heavy sauces. It’s also packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre and potassium, which means it keeps you fuller for longer and supports heart health. Mild in flavour, it pairs easily with citrus, herbs, spice or cheese. In this carpaccio-style dish, avocado becomes the star rather than a supporting ingredient. Recipe compliments of South African Avocado Growers’ Association.

Ingredients

  • Handful fresh basil, plus extra for garnish
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
  • 15 ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice
  • 125 ml (½ cup) shaved white cheddar
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 2 ripe avocados, peeled
  • Crackers, to serve

Method

  1. Blitz the basil, oil, lemon juice and half of the cheddar until a loose pesto forms. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Slice each avocado lengthways into thin slices and remove the pip.
  3. Arrange the slices neatly on a serving plate.
  4. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
  5. Spoon over the basil pesto.
  6. Finish with the remaining shaved cheddar and extra basil leaves.
  7. Serve immediately with crackers.

5 hours ago
Supplied content 1 minute read

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I'm an experienced writer, sub-editor, and media & public relations specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the media industry – across digital, print, TV, and radio. I earned a diploma in Journalism and Print Media from leading institution, Damelin College, with distinctions (Journalism And Print Media, Media Studies, Technical English And Communications, South African Studies, African & International Studies, Technology in Journalism, Journalism II & Practical Journalism). I also hold a qualification in Investigative Journalism from Print Media SA, First Aid Training from St John’s Ambulance, as well as certificates in Learning to Write Marketing Copy, Planning a Career in User Experience, and Writing a Compelling Blog Post.

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