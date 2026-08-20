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Springboks name team for first All Blacks test

Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain the Boks at Ellis Park on Saturday, while Damian de Allende earns his 100th test cap and Ox Nche returns from injury.

1 hour ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 2 minutes read
Grant Williams will start against the All Blacks. Insert: The Rugby's Greatest Rivalry trophy. Photos: Johan Orton/Duduzile Khumalo/Caxton Local Media

Centre Damian de Allende will become the 10th player in history to earn 100 test caps for South Africa when the Springboks meet the All Blacks in the opening game of the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry in Johannesburg on Saturday, reports The Citizen.

The teams will clash in the first of four tests at Ellis Park at 17:10.

Flank Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain the side in the absence of the injured Siya Kolisi.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has also won the race to be the team’s flyhalf, with Manie Libbok on the bench. Handre Pollard misses out on the matchday-23.

However, Ox Nche, who got hurt in the Boks’ first match of the season, has recovered and will take his place in the starting team.

Young Paul de Villiers, who has played just two tests, will take Kolisi’s place on the side of the scrum.

There is also place in the matchday squad for Cobus Wiese, who joins his brother Jasper, the No 8, on the bench, along with the likes of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Zach Porthen and Andre Esterhuizen.

“The All Blacks are a quality team, and we selected combinations we think would be best suited for the challenge this weekend,” said Erasmus.

“The squad is well balanced with players who remained in South Africa to train for this series and some of the players who featured against Argentina.

“It certainly helped to have some players return from injury last week and to get back into top-flight test rugby, while some of the others who had a heavy workload in the Nations Championship had sufficient time to recover from the physical toll on them.

“The whole group has now been together for over a week, and we are all aligned regarding the way we want to play this weekend.”

Commenting on the omission of Kolisi, Erasmus said: “Siya trained well with us this week, and although we could have selected him for this clash, we thought it would be best to select Paul (de Villiers) for this weekend’s game.

“We are playing four tests against the All Blacks and Paul has been playing well, so we are excited to give him a chance this weekend in what will be his first test match against New Zealand, while taking a precautionary approach to Siya’s return.

“We have a solid group of players, and each one of them deserves their places in the squad, so we will approach team selection week by week.”

Springbok team:

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1 hour ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 2 minutes read

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Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacques manages the daily sports offering for online and print at The Citizen. He previously worked as a senior rugby and golf writer for The Star and Independent Media’s weekend print and online publications. He has travelled extensively with the Springboks, touring to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina to cover tours and Test matches. He has also covered several World Sevens Series tournaments, including in Hong Kong. Jacques has covered well over 100 Test matches and numerous other rugby encounters across South Africa. He has also covered a number of the biggest golfing tournaments held in South Africa as well as the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He is passionate about all things sport, with athletics at the top of his great sporting loves. He has 25 years’ experience in mainstream media, as a writer, sub-editor and editor. He is a former recipient of a Sasol Springbok rugby writing award. If you give him a gap, he’ll talk all day about running, on the road and on trails. He’s run numerous marathons and also completed the famous Comrades ultra marathon in KZN. When he’s not running, you might find him on the golf course or squash court, two other favourites past-times.

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