Potchefstroom cricket star earns Proteas Women call-up

One of Potchefstroom and Ikageng’s brightest cricketing talents, Nthabiseng Nini, has been called up to represent the Proteas Women for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe in September, reports Potchefstroom Herald,

Nini is well-known for her cricketing talents at an early age, having represented the North West Dragons Women as a teenager and later also captaining the team. She also played cricket for Ikageng Hub and finished her matric at HTS Potchefstroom.

Her great form saw her represent SA U19 Women’s Cricket team at the 2023 U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

Potchefstroom cricket star Nthabiseng Nini has earned a call-up to the Proteas Women squad. Photo: Cricket South Africa/Facebook

“Being selected for the Proteas Women is an incredible honour and a dream come true. I’m feeling extremely grateful, proud and excited for the opportunity to represent my country,” stated Nini.

“I know there is a lot of hard work ahead, and I’m ready to give my absolute best for the team and for South Africa. It really does feel amazing.”

Proteas women’s head coach Mandla Mashimbyi also stated his excitement at Nini joining the squad.

“The tour to Zimbabwe is an exciting one for a few reasons. Firstly, and most importantly, we’re preparing for our first trip as a team to our African neighbours, which is something very special to be a part of. I would also like to thank Zimbabwe for welcoming us to their nation.”

“Another reason to be excited about these T20Is is the young group we will be taking to Bulawayo. With a number of players away representing South Africa in franchise leagues across the world, we saw it fitting to select a young and ambitious squad and provide international opportunities to notable performers within the pipeline and pathway structure to the Proteas.”

This first-ever T20 International (T20I) series against hosts Zimbabwe will take place from September 11-19, at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.