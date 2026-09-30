Sebokeng resident receives Protea Warriors netball call-up

Vaal continues to shine in the sporting world, with Jabu Dhlamini becoming the latest local talent to hoist the region’s flag high, reports Sedibeng Ster.

The Polokong netball player has been invited to join the Netball South Africa National Men’s Team, known as the Protea Warriors.

Dhlamini has established himself as a standout male netball player from the Vaal. He is now registered and playing under the Johannesburg Netball District after being scouted for his impressive performances.

He is among the male athletes who proudly chose to play netball despite its historical association with women and girls.

Having made a name for himself in the sport, Dhlamini has represented the Sedibeng Region on several occasions. The good news was shared with Sedibeng Ster Sport by Sedibeng Netball Federation Chairperson Fakazile Nketsing.

Nketsing told Sedibeng Ster Sport that this is a great achievement that deserves celebration, with one of their own receiving an invitation to the Protea Warriors camp. She said that even though Dhlamini is now registered under the Johannesburg District, his local roots should be celebrated because being selected for a national team camp is a rare privilege.

“As Sedibeng Netball, we are very proud of Jabu because he is from our region before he moved to Johannesburg. I felt it was important to share this great news with readers and the Sedibeng community,” said Dhlamini.

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