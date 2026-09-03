Durban teen scores 12 goals at Water Polo World Championship

Mikayla Morrison was one of the standout national team performers at the recent World Aquatics Women’s Water Polo U16 Championship in Croatia, reports Northglen News.

The Danville Park Girls’ High School Grade 10 learner was named the vice-captain of the SA team. Mikayla scored 12 goals at the world champs (the most of the SA U16 team) and received a player of the match award against Mexico in the classification game.

Overall, the South African team ended with three wins out of seven games.

They beat Mexico twice (once in a pool game and once in a classification game) and overcame Peru in a classification game.

Reflecting on the event Mikayla said bonding with her teammates and embracing new experiences stood out.

“The championship was insanely competitive. I’ve never experienced anything like that before. All the teams we came up against were very strong and it was surreal playing against top athletes in the world. On the whole I think the team did extremely well.

“My teammates are all amazing people and we really bonded in and out of the water. I do think I’ve become more aware of strategies and tactics in water polo and I would say my confidence has grown as a player,” she said.

This has been an incredible year for the 16-year-old who has also been selected to represent the SA Schools Netball U16 team and the SA action netball squad.

She is currently in Zimbabwe representing the SA Schools Netball Team at the Confederation of School Sport Associations of Southern Africa Games. Another interesting fact is Mikayla is the first athlete from KZN to make the team in 10 years.

“I’ve been a bit nervous about the outdoor netball tournament because I haven’t been training as much as I’ve wanted to. I’ve had to switch quickly and cram in training to get my fitness levels up since the World Aquatics Championship. I would say I’m swimming fit, not running fit just yet but I’m really looking forward to playing and doing my best,” she said.

Mikayla reflected on her three SA honours for the year.

“I’m so proud of myself. Representing my country is an honour and a blessing. Not everyone gets this opportunity and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported me. My family, coaches and friends have always had my back,” she said.

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