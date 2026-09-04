Durban yachtsman wins coveted award

Durban sailor Thomas Funke has sailed to one of South Africa’s top honours after being named the 2025 South African Sailor of the Year, reports Berea Mail.

Funke, who serves as Rear Commodore of Youth at Point Yacht Club, was awarded the Owen Aisher Trophy by SA Sailing. The 44-year-old joins recent recipients Vuyisile Jaca and Kirsten Neuschäfer, who coincidentally attended the same high school as Funke.

Funke says his love for sailing began in infancy. “My dad took me out as a baby. I very quickly got onto Dabbies in 1990 and haven’t looked back! I love racing 505s, the speed, the adrenaline, it’s such fun!”

Last year Funke and his youngest son Kai competed at the Marriott Mirror World Championships off Durban, finishing third overall and first in the African Championships.

He recently competed alongside his younger brother Peter at the 505 World Championships at Hayling Island in the UK. The pair finished 32nd in a fleet of 90, with Funke competing in his 10th World Championship.

“Worlds was great. Massively competitive and one of the toughest events I have sailed. Really fulfilling to be part of it.”

Reflecting on his award, Funke said: “I am so incredibly honoured to have received this award. A big thank you to my family for allowing me the time to pursue my passion. And to my brother for sharing my drive to continue competing against the world’s best.”

Funke hopes to bring the 505 World Championships to Durban, with a bid submitted for either 2029 or 2031.

“I am glad to be back home. We have some of the best sailing conditions in the world. Also happy to share that we have submitted a bid to host the 505 worlds in Durban, the year to be confirmed but either ’29 or ’31. Exciting times ahead.”

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