Free State kickboxer secures historic Pro-Am victory

Twenty-year-old Free State kickboxer Caylin Majiedt stepped into unfamiliar territory at the Vaal Toyota Kickboxing Cup on Saturday (August,29) , facing a professional opponent with many years of experience in her first professional-amateur (Pro-Am) bout and without headgear for the first time, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

The victory made her the first female kickboxer from the Free State to win a ProAm fight.



“It honestly feels like one of the greatest achievements one could have. I feel really honoured and grateful to be the first female Free State fighter to win a Pro Am fight and it means a lot to me,” she said.

The achievement comes after about three years in kickboxing.

“I have dealt with many setbacks and injuries in this sport, but I learnt to overcome them by persevering and remaining consistent through difficult times.”

That perseverance has become an important part of Majiedt’s approach to kickboxing. Her historic victory did not come without difficult moments, but she has learned to use those experiences to push herself further.

Her coach, Brendan Davis, said Majiedt’s work ethic has been evident long before she stepped into the ring for Saturday’s fight.

“She doesn’t talk, she works. She spars hard, she stays disciplined, and she lets her fighting do the talking.”

The victory was also an emotional moment for her father, Don Majiedt, who has attended every one of his daughter’s fights.

“I was very worried because it was Caylin’s first Pro-Am fight and the first time she competed without headgear. A lot was expected from her, and her club, Lengua Martial Arts, was counting on her.”

For Majiedt, however, the history-making moment is already becoming part of the next chapter rather than the end goal.

“My next goal is to become better and improve myself for my upcoming fights,” she said.

Her next opportunity to do exactly that will come at the African Open Continental Kickboxing Cup in Cairo, Egypt, from 2 to 7 December.

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