Joburg’s ‘The Badger’ punches her way into SA’s boxing history

Bernice ‘The Badger’ Ferreira has etched her name into the record books after becoming South Africa’s first female unified world boxing champion, adding the WBC World Super Featherweight title to the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) belt she captured earlier this year.

According to the Northcliff Melville Times, Ferreira claimed the WBC crown in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 15, after Canada’s Caroline Veyre was disqualified in the eighth round following repeated holding during their world title clash. Before the stoppage, Ferreira had steadily taken control, absorbing little punishment while landing the cleaner and more telling punches.

The victory marks another milestone in a remarkable year for the South African, whose rise through the professional ranks has been built on discipline, resilience and unwavering self-belief. “It feels great. I feel very honoured and humbled by this achievement,” Ferreira said.

Adapting and stepping up training

Facing Veyre was never going to be straightforward. Ferreira admitted the Canadian’s relentless forward pressure and high-volume punches forced her to constantly adapt.

Her training intensity increased significantly before the fight. “Physically, the intensity of my training went up. I started sparring with men because they’re faster and stronger, and that forced me to level up.”

Mentally, Ferreira leaned heavily on her faith. “I have a strong relationship with God. I prayed so much because that gives me confidence and peace of mind. I also visualised the fight every night, going through every possible scenario.”

Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira defeats Canada’s Caroline Veyre by eighth round disqualification at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, USA. Photo: Supplied

Inspiring the next generation

Winning the vacant IBO world title earlier this year was a career-defining moment, but adding the WBC belt has elevated her onto boxing’s biggest stage.

“It opens a lot of doors for my future. It established me as someone who can represent South Africa on the world stage and confirmed what I’ve always believed about myself: I am a champion.”

Ferreira hopes her achievement inspires a new generation of female athletes. “I think it puts females from South Africa on the map and shows the world that we can compete at the highest level. Believe in yourself and believe in God. Put in the work and never quit on your dreams.”

Despite making history, Ferreira insists she’s only getting started. Her immediate ambitions include securing major sponsorships, unifying the division and collecting more world titles.

Coaching young fighters in Northcliff

Away from the ring, Ferreira has spent the past three years coaching youngsters at Gloves of Thunder Boxing Club in Northcliff, where gym owner James Olivier has witnessed first-hand the qualities that have driven her success.

Olivier said Ferreira’s commitment has inspired everyone around her. “She started as a professional with an 8-0 record, and I never doubted she’d take it all the way. Now all the doors are open for her. She can become the undisputed world champion.”

He believes her greatest strength extends beyond boxing. “Outside the ring, she’s humble, respectful and always willing to help others. She coaches the children with patience and kindness, bringing them out of their shells.”

Olivier said Ferreira’s historic achievement sends a powerful message to aspiring athletes. “It shows young boxers there is no limit to what they can achieve if they commit themselves. She’s shown South African women that they belong on the biggest stage.”

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