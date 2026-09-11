European soccer club welcomes Bafana Bafana player

Bafana Bafana’s young Vaal star, Thapelo Maseko, has already made his presence known in Danish soccer for his club FC Copenhagen, reports Sedibeng Ster.

The Sebokeng youngster has already cemented his place in the team after his dream debut against Odense Boldklub in a Danish Superliga match recently.

His team won 5-0.

This was his first full appearance since he joined the club on a four-year contract. He has already become a big star in Denmark, with his name all over the media.

Maseko and his home boys, Tshepang Moremi and Relebohile Mofokeng have been named in Bafana Bafana’s Preliminary Squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers against Guinea on September 23.

Speaking to Sedibeng Ster Sport, Isaac Mphasane, Maseko’s former development coach at Vaal Juventus FC, said Maseko will succeed in Europe due to his discipline, hard work and dedication.

He said that since a young age, Maseko has been known for his hard work.

“The reason Thapelo has already made an impact in Denmark has nothing to do with his talent but his hard work. If you remember, he was training alone after the FIFA World Cup before he secured the move to Denmark. When he was still young, Thapelo used to train whether there was training or not. I do not doubt that he is going to make an impact in European football. His background is going to help him adapt to the European conditions,” said Mphasane.

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