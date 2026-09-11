Gauteng trio debuts in International Tennis Federation tournament

Three full-time Balderstone Sport Institute (BSI) Junior Tennis Academy players recently competed in their first International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament in Botswana, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

Kamil Parmessar, Janine Ramiah, and Morgan Maré represented South Africa in the event, marking a significant milestone in their athletic development.

Competing on the international stage provided invaluable experience, testing their skills against strong opposition and giving them a taste of the demands of the global tennis circuit.

According to BSI head of marketing Roger King, international exposure is a crucial step in building a pathway from junior competition to higher levels of the sport.

He said each player showed encouraging signs of growth and potential.

King extended special thanks to Coach Braden from JL’s Tennis Academy for guiding and supporting the players throughout the event.

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