Network Sport

Gauteng trio debuts in International Tennis Federation tournament

Young players tested their skills against strong opposition as they took their first steps on the global tennis circuit.

1 hour ago
Stephan Lehman 1 minute read
Coach Braden from JL’s Tennis Academ with tennis players Kamil Parmessar, Janine Ramiah and Morgan Maré who recently competed in their first ITF tournament in Botswana. Photo: Supplied

Three full-time Balderstone Sport Institute (BSI) Junior Tennis Academy players recently competed in their first International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament in Botswana, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

Kamil Parmessar, Janine Ramiah, and Morgan Maré represented South Africa in the event, marking a significant milestone in their athletic development.

Competing on the international stage provided invaluable experience, testing their skills against strong opposition and giving them a taste of the demands of the global tennis circuit.

According to BSI head of marketing Roger King, international exposure is a crucial step in building a pathway from junior competition to higher levels of the sport.

He said each player showed encouraging signs of growth and potential.
King extended special thanks to Coach Braden from JL’s Tennis Academy for guiding and supporting the players throughout the event.

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1 hour ago
Stephan Lehman 1 minute read

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Stephan Lehman

Stephan became a journalist in 2016 and is currently the news editor for Bedfordview and Edenvale News as well as Germiston City News. With a passion for community growth he has extensive experience working with the community and providing news on local and regional topics

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