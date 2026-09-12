Shaun Bartlett tips Relebohile Mofokeng for top European league move

Former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett believes Relebohile Mofokeng has the quality to play in Europe’s top leagues following his impressive start for Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Belgian club signed the forward from Orlando Pirates after South Africa’s elimination from the 2026 Fifa World Cup, where Mofokeng was a standout performer for Bafana Bafana, reports Sedibeng Ster.

Bartlett, a member of South Africa’s 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad, said Mofokeng is an exceptional talent who is unlikely to remain in the Belgian Pro League for long because he belongs in a major European competition.

Mofokeng’s impressive performances since joining the club support Bartlett’s assessment.

Despite featuring mainly from the bench at the start of the season, including pre-season fixtures, Mofokeng has won the support of many fans in Belgium through his impactful contributions.

Early success in Belgium

He has already scored twice in the Belgian Pro League.

Mofokeng made his debut for Union Saint-Gilloise in a 3–0 victory against Sint-Truidense VV.

His most memorable moment came when Union Saint-Gilloise won the Belgian Super Cup, where he took on the responsibility of scoring the decisive penalty in the shoot-out. This reinforced Bartlett’s belief that the youngster is ready to compete against the world’s best players.

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