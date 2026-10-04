Proteas prepare for Australia test series opener at Kingsmead

Having won the One Day International (ODI) series 2-1, the Proteas are now preparing for the upcoming test match series against Australia.

According to Northglen News, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium will host the first Dafabet Test starting on Friday (October 9).

The last time South Africa played the visitors from Down Under, in June 2025, they won the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s in London by five wickets.

On Monday (September 28), Proteas men’s head coach Shukri Conrad announced a preliminary 18-man squad which included Hollywoodbets Dolphins players Marques Ackerman, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj.

Ackerman was the only uncapped player in the squad, earning his maiden test call-up following an impressive run of form for South Africa A (SA ‘A’).

Did you know?

Kingsmead has only hosted two test matches since 2022 and on both occasions the Proteas were victorious against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively.

Since 2000, the Proteas have played 19 test matches at Kingsmead, winning eight, losing eight and drawing three.

Another slice of Kingsmead history is that Krystl Rangiah recently became the first woman to be appointed as the stadium and events manager in the stadium’s 103-year history.

The last time the Proteas played Australia in a test match, they ended a 27-year wait for ICC success, winning their first senior men’s trophy since the 1998 ICC Knockout victory. In all, it was 9 722 days between trophy wins.

In head-to-head battles, Australia have the better record, winning seven out of the last 12 test match series (since 2001). The last time the Proteas played Australia in a test series was the 2022/23 season Down Under.

When is the game?

The first test is from Friday until Tuesday (October 13). The first day begins at 09:30.