Network Sport

Proteas prepare for Australia test series opener at Kingsmead

Fresh off an ODI series triumph, South Africa return to Durban for the first test against the men from Down Under.

4 hours ago
Shiraz Habbib 1 minute read
Temba Bavuma holds the International Cricket Council World Test Championship Mace in Sandton. Photo: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Having won the One Day International (ODI) series 2-1, the Proteas are now preparing for the upcoming test match series against Australia.

According to Northglen News, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium will host the first Dafabet Test starting on Friday (October 9).

The last time South Africa played the visitors from Down Under, in June 2025, they won the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s in London by five wickets.

On Monday (September 28), Proteas men’s head coach Shukri Conrad announced a preliminary 18-man squad which included Hollywoodbets Dolphins players Marques Ackerman, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj.

Ackerman was the only uncapped player in the squad, earning his maiden test call-up following an impressive run of form for South Africa A (SA ‘A’).

Did you know?

Kingsmead has only hosted two test matches since 2022 and on both occasions the Proteas were victorious against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively.

Since 2000, the Proteas have played 19 test matches at Kingsmead, winning eight, losing eight and drawing three.

Another slice of Kingsmead history is that Krystl Rangiah recently became the first woman to be appointed as the stadium and events manager in the stadium’s 103-year history.

The last time the Proteas played Australia in a test match, they ended a 27-year wait for ICC success, winning their first senior men’s trophy since the 1998 ICC Knockout victory. In all, it was 9 722 days between trophy wins.

In head-to-head battles, Australia have the better record, winning seven out of the last 12 test match series (since 2001). The last time the Proteas played Australia in a test series was the 2022/23 season Down Under.

When is the game?

The first test is from Friday until Tuesday (October 13). The first day begins at 09:30.

4 hours ago
Shiraz Habbib 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Shiraz Habbib

Shiraz has been a community journalist for the last 12 years and has a specific interest in everything sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts undergrad degree and honours degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal where he majored in Communications, Anthropology and English.

Related Articles

SA collects 23 medals at World Gold Panning Championships in New Zealand

9 hours ago

Fourways resident designs courses for top showjumping events

October 3, 2026

Lhuan-dré Pretorius stel nuwe T20-wêreldrekord op

October 3, 2026

Mpumalanga twins selected for Youth Olympic Games

October 2, 2026
Back to top button