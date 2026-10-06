Durban athlete breaks South African record in Romania

Durban’s Tayla Kavanagh has broken the SA 10km record at Braşov Running Festival in Romania. She clocked 30:50. That’s a 22sec improvement on the previous record of 31:12 set by Glenrose Xaba and is a 36sec improvement on her personal best, reports Highway Mail.

Kavanagh said she came into the race with the mindset of running as fast as she could, “So I am pleased the race went well and breaking the SA record was extra special. I’m really proud of myself for putting myself in the race and racing competitively with the international ladies,” she said beaming with pride.

Recalling her steps, the former St Mary’s DSG learner said the last 1km was really tough and she had to push really hard.

“I kept telling myself it’s not long to go and every second counts. I am really happy to be the first woman to break 31 minutes, it’s a very special milestone,” said the ecstatic Hillcrest resident.

She highlighted that the improvements have come from many years of hard work and commitment.

“The conditions in Europe were ideal for running faster times,” said the Hollywood Athletics runner.

What’s next?

Her plan now is to rest for a bit and then start planning for next year.

Kavanagh added that she will be looking at the world championship qualification times and seeing if it’s possible to qualify.

“I have achieved some big goals this year, so for now I am taking time to appreciate those achievements before setting new goals. I’m super proud to have performed super well in a great field, 2026 has been a dream year come true for my running career.

“I’ll now be taking an off season which I’m really looking forward to, for not just a physical but also a mental break. I’m always so thankful for the support, encouragement and cheers I receive from my Hollywood Athletics Club.

“It’s incredibly motivating to have so much support behind you and it really does go a long way in helping you feel valued and appreciated,” said the proud runner.

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