SA junior badminton team wins U19 All Africa Championship

South Africa junior coach Dillan Schaap and three Eastern Gauteng Badminton Association (EGBA) youngsters played key roles as Team SA claimed the U19 All Africa Championship title after a dramatic three-game relay final against Algeria, reports Benoni City Times.

The celebrations erupted on court when Chloe Lai and Ricardo Vigario secured the championship in the deciding mixed doubles, with their teammates rushing onto the court to celebrate the hard-fought continental triumph.

Ricardo Vigario and Chloe Lai were second in the mixed doubles. Photo: Badminton Confederation Africa

Team SA endured a difficult start, losing the opening game 55-42 to Algeria, but showed tremendous composure and determination to fight their way back into the contest.

The South Africans raised their intensity in the second game, edging the Algerians 55-49 to level the contest and force a decisive third game.

With the title on the line, Team SA came out firing and immediately put their opponents under pressure. The intensity never dropped as the South Africans produced a dominant performance to win the final game 55-41 and secure the continental crown.

Ricardo Vigario and Misha Bredell compete in the men’s doubles. They finished second in the event. Photo: Badminton Confederation Africa

For Schaap, from Atlasville, the victory marked his first African title since taking over as the national junior coach.

EGBA was represented by Vigario, Jordan van Tonder and Yi Wen Li, with the trio making valuable contributions to Team SA’s successful campaign.



The EGBA players also enjoyed success in the individual competition.

Yi Wen Li and Chloe were bronze medallists in the women’s doubles. Photo: Badminton Confederation Africa

Vigario and Lai claimed silver in the mixed doubles, while Vigario and Misha Bredell added another silver medal in the men’s doubles.



Lai and Li completed the medal haul with a bronze in the women’s doubles.

The impressive performances underlined the growing strength of EGBA’s junior badminton ranks, with its youngsters playing a significant role in helping South Africa secure continental honours.

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