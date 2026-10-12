Alberton judo coach wins national gold

Kimura Judo coach Zander Woest ended his 2026 competitive season on a high note after winning gold in the senior +100kg division at the second National Ranking event hosted by Judo South Africa, reports Alberton Record.

The event was held at the Portuguese Hall in Turffontein on October 3 and marked the end of the 2026 judo season.

Zander won all three of his fights in what he described as intense but well-fought matches.

“I have won similar titles before and also lost the titles,” said Zander.

Reward for hard work

For Zander, the gold medal was a reward for the work he has put in and the commitment to continuing to compete.

“The gold medal for me means the hard work and showing up paid off,” he said.

Zander has been training and competing in judo for 16 years but only began coaching a year ago.

He said his experience as both an athlete and coach has helped him approach his performance differently.

“My performance improved from a coach’s perspective, showing me other ways of executing techniques,” he said.

Matthew Van Der Walt, Zander Woest and Joshua Lomboto. Photo: Supplied

“For me, the toughest moment in the competition was getting ready for the competition, clearing my head on the drive to the venue, making sure I was warmed up properly. And as I walked onto the mat, making sure I was focused on the fight in front of me,” he said.

After securing the gold medal, Zander said his reaction was one of humility.

Celebrating success

His achievement was also celebrated by his club, with head coach Sensei Monty Kalil particularly pleased with the result.

Zander said the reaction from his teammates reflected the values instilled through training at Kimura Judo.

“I feel the club’s reaction to my performance was based on what it is to train hard and to try again after you fall,” he said.

He described the standard of training at Kimura Judo as intense but technical, adding that the club’s athletes support one another while also finding moments to laugh when techniques do not go according to plan.

Zander also thanked the Alberton Wrestling Club for assisting with his training and preparation ahead of competitions.

With the 2026 competition season now complete, Zander is already looking ahead to next year, when the national ranking and trial events will resume.

For now, his focus will turn to his grading for his second Dan black belt.

His message to young judoka at Kimura Judo is to train hard and listen.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.