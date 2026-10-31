Lowveld fighter Jaco falls short in Abu Dhabi bout

Lowveld super-heavyweight Jaco “Groot Wit” Marneweck was defeated by American opponent Michael “Munch” Back on a points decision at Power Slap 25 in Abu Dhabi on October 23, reports Lowvelder.

Marneweck won the coin toss and chose to strike first. The slap knocked Munch into the catchers’ arms and onto the floor. The Indiana native took the count of eight and, after the 60-second recovery period, was ready for his first slap.

Marneweck was dazed by the blow but had recovered after the 60-second period.

Judge rules strike a foul

Marneweck’s second strike was ruled a foul (too low) and he was penalised one point.

Back delivered his second slap, which stunned Marneweck. He almost went down, but recovered to deliver his final slap, which Back handled with ease.

Back’s last slap rocked Marneweck for a few seconds before he shook it off.

The bout went to the judges, all three of whom gave it 28–26 to Back.

“The foul and point deduction affected my rhythm. I acknowledge that I clubbed and made contact with the neck. My second slap was also affected by my opponent flinching and moving on impact, which disrupted my timing going into his second and third shots,” said Marneweck.

“I could have read my opponent better and adapted quicker. He was an absolute animal in the arena and I have nothing but respect for him. We were good friends before the fight, and we still are. There are no excuses from my side, just an honest assessment of my experience in the arena.”

Unfinished business

Marneweck is far from finished in his slap fighting career.

“The future of Groot Wit is about unfinished business. I didn’t come this far, make these sacrifices, and carry the South African flag onto the international stage just to give up when things don’t go my way. My dream is still the same: to become Power Slap World Champion and make my country proud.

“This journey comes with victories, setbacks, and sacrifices that people will never see, but my heart for this sport has not changed. If anything, the fire burns even stronger. Groot Wit is not defined by one result. I know who I am, I know what I’m fighting for, and I’m not done until I’ve given everything I have to achieve that dream.”